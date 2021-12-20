Azentio has won five major awards at the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021





Implementations at the Tata Mutual Fund, Murabaha Marena, Alkhaleej Bank, Quara Finance and Emkan Finance are celebrating the excellence of innovative technology.

Singapore, December 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a software products business at Singapore’s headquarters owned by a fund advised by Apax Partners, today received five awards at IBS Intelligence (IBSi). Announced that it won the award. Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The prestigious awards program identifies and recognizes technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through the implementation of innovative financial technologies.

(PRNewsfoto / Azentio Software Pvt Ltd)

IBSi is the world’s leading fintech research, news analysis and advisory company. The FinTech Innovation Awards is a global celebration of the pinnacle of banks and FinTech, with 199 participants from 48 countries competing for the highest honors in the 30 award categories this year.

Robin Amlt, Editor-in-Chief of IBS Intelligence, said: Having won five awards across the category, this is not the average feat in this highly competitive award event. “

“We are very proud to have received these highly regarded awards. Azentio set a high standard in 2021 and was a strategic partner in many of the major implementations of the entire Marquee Financial Services Institution. This achievement reinforces our mission to drive continuous innovation and our commitment to success. Tony Kinnear, Azentio’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

The honors are:

Best Investment & Fund Management Implementation Award for the Most Influential Projects at Tata Mutual Funds in India Using MFund Plus Wealth & Asset Management Solutions

Best Islamic Banking Award for Most Influential Projects in Murabahama Lena Finance, Saudi Arabia, Using Kastle Universal Lending Solution (ULS)

Best Islamic Bank Implementation Award for Best Project Implementation at Alkhaleej Bank in Sudan using iMAL Islamic Accounting Platform

The Most Effective Digitization / Paperless Initiative Award for the Most Influential Project Work at Quara Finance, Saudi Arabia, Using Kastle ULS

Kastle ULS’s Most Innovative API / Open Banking Model Award for the Most Innovative Projects at Emkan Finance, Saudi Arabia.

About Agentio

The story continues

Azentio Software provides mission-critical industry-specific software products to clients in the banking, financial services and insurance industries. Azentio has more than 800 clients in more than 60 countries and a team of more than 2,000 employees in offices in 9 countries around the world.

Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by a fund advised by Apax Partners.

About IBS Intelligence

IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world’s only pure financial technology-focused research, advisory and news analysis company with 30 years of experience and clients around the world. The company is proud to cover more than 400 technology vendors, the world’s largest analysts in this area.

Media contacts: Danielle Karam [email protected]

Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712686/Azentio_Software_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content and download multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azentio-wins-5-key-awards-at-ibs-intelligence-global-fintech-innovation-awards -2021-301447510.html

Source Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/azentio-wins-5-key-awards-000000184.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos