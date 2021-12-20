Razorpay raises $ 375 million to expand and acquire





Razorpay, a payment gateway platform, has raised $ 375 million in a funding round. It will be used to invest in the Neobank platform, make more acquisitions and enter more markets, The Economic Times of India reports.

The company is currently worth $ 7.5 billion. According to the report, the round was led by TCV, Lone Pine Capital and Archeon Capital.

Co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur said in a report that the business is now the de facto choice for payment solutions.

According to the report, many internet businesses are expanding very rapidly and have been funded for further growth, resulting in 5 to 8 million merchants. Neo Banking Banking is really scaling for us and all our services are now starting to come together (on a scale). Currently, 25,000 users are using the Banking Suite service. This is a new industry created in collaboration with Internet-first brands, early-stage startups.

According to the report, Razorpay’s goal is to earn a total of $ 90 billion in payments (TPV) on the platform next year. This year, the company managed a 20% higher TPV at $ 60 billion, in contrast to the planned $ 50 billion.

Razorpay also raised $ 160 million in April, giving it a $ 3 billion valuation, the report said. Over a year after becoming a unicorn, its corporate value has increased sevenfold.

According to the report, Razorpay has benefited from the situation of the pandemic era as people now shop digitally and perform most of their financial functions. Most of the merchants were able to see strong growth.

In July, the company acquired the artificial intelligence (AI) -based risk technology Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform TERA Finlabs. This is a Bangalore startup that provides risk, technology and capital solutions to support business finance.

With this acquisition, Razorpays marks the third acquisition to go deeper into the world of B2B finance after Razorpay Capital is released in 2019.

