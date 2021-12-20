Promotion of Trive Capital Bolsters Team and Managing Director and Adoption of New Operations »Dallas Innovates





Dallas-based Trive Capital is a private equity firm that manages approximately $ 3.6 billion in assets and promotes three team members, Andrew Frank, Nick Miner, and Managing Director of Tanner Copeto. , Expanded the operations team.

As Managing Directors, Frank, Minor and Corp are responsible for identifying and assessing investment opportunities, conducting transaction due diligence and working with management to implement investment and growth strategies.

“These individuals have made important and lasting contributions to Trive’s growth and success,” Managing Partner Conner Searcy said in a statement. “We look forward to their role in the company and our portfolio.”

Trive has also hired Kim Whitener as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Nunnaley as Chief Compliance Officer and Special Project Officer. Whitener oversees finance, accounting, fund management and tax functions, and Nunnaley leads a company-wide strategic initiative focused on growth goals.

In a statement, COO Steve Jost said, “In addition to appointing Jonathan to be responsible for the special project, we can add her deep experience in financial management for Kim and private equity to expand our operations team. I’m happy. ” “These enhancements to the company’s operational efforts will enable it to effectively support Trive’s growth while preserving its existing compliance culture.”

It must have been the motto of Trive Capitals when it embarked on the acquisition of two of the most famous brands in personal care, Right Guard and Dry Idea.

Dallas-based Trive Capitala Private Equity Farm manages $ 3.6 billion in assets and announced in August that it has partnered with industry executives Craig Cappozzo and Rolando Collado to form Thriving Brands. Thriving Brands completed its first acquisition in June when it purchased Right Guard and Dry Idea from Germans Henkel Corporation for a private amount. The transaction was closed in August.

