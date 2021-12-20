Streem is acquired by the world’s leading telecommunications company Cision





Although the terms and conditions of the transaction have not been disclosed, the transaction will sell 100% of Street’s shares to Cision and the Street brand and platform will continue in Australia and New Zealand under the current leadership team and local staff.

Cision’s global reach brings significant benefits to Street customers, and clients continue to receive the same local support, expertise, and Street platform they have experienced since the company was launched.

Streem entered the market in 2017, led by CEO Elgar Welch, a former staff member of the Prime Minister’s Office, and CTO Antoine Sabourin, whose mission is to provide the market’s first real-time media surveillance platform. Today, Street is one of ANZ’s fastest growing media intelligence companies, serving most of the major government sectors, banks, airlines, telecommunications and energy companies in the market.

Early financial supporters included Tony Davis, founding director of Quantium, Graeme Samuel, former ACCC chief, and John Eales, former Wallabies captain. The company’s local boards are Samuel Marks, Karin Muncie and David Wakely.

The company’s innovative technology and platform has revolutionized the ANZ media intelligence industry, with hundreds of major brands moving to Street over the past four years, including Telstra, Cantus, Commonwealth Bank and the Prime Minister’s Office. ..

“With more than 100 local staff serving more than 400 key clients, Street grows faster than you can imagine, thanks to superior technology, strong customer support, and a great local team. “We did,” said Elgar Welch, CEO of Street. “Supported by Cision, we continue to build on that growth and provide new tools and products that help our communications team work smarter.”

Cision is the world’s largest provider of communications intelligence, with nearly 5,000 staff in 24 countries. With the acquisition of Streem, PR Newswire, Brandwatch and Falcon.io brands already active in Australia and New Zealand, giving local and global customers interested in ANZ coverage access to significantly enhanced media. A full suite of media monitoring and analysis capabilities have been added. service.

“Streem has rapidly established itself as a customer-favored media intelligence platform in the ANZ market,” said Abel Clark, CEO of Cision. “Streem customers will benefit significantly from Cision’s global reach. We are an ANZ monitoring, delivery, insight and social media solution that both local and global customers can benefit from. We are excited to offer you a full suite of products. “

Streem will continue to operate as an independent brand with full-service media monitoring and insight services, with customers for brand watch social data, PR Newswire media databases, and millions of global media content and analytics. Immediately understand the benefits of Cision’s global footprint, including integration. Of the source.

Antoine Sabourin, CTO and co-founder of Streem, said the company’s success is due to its focus on solving real-world problems with its communications team.

“Cision’s investment means that Street can continue to invest in talent, technology and innovation, which will bring significant customer benefits to our customers in the coming weeks and months,” Sabourin said. increase.

Streem’s management will continue to operate, with former co-founders Elgar Welch (CEO) and Antoine Sabourin (CTO) continuing their respective roles.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Streemis is the fastest growing media intelligence company in the ANZ market, with comprehensive real-time printing, online, television, radio, social media monitoring, insights and reports from Telstra, Cantus, Commonwealth Bank and Prime Minister. We provide it to major companies such as prefectures and government agencies. .. Streem’s customers can view, stream, and analyze millions of news items in real time through their desktops, tablets, and mobiles to help PR and business teams work.

As a global leader in public relations, marketing, social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations identify, connect with and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business outcomes. Monitoring, analytics, and itsBrandwatchandFalcon.iosocial media platforms are headlines for the best suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries: Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information on award-winning Cision solutions, including the next-generation Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

