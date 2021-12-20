Fusionex Wins Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021 in Independent Software Vendor Category Developed in-house





Singapore, December 19, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Channel Asia Awards Fusionex, Regional Market Leader in Data Technology, Independent Software Vendor Award for Independent Development at 2021 Innovation Awards Did. This event is the largest celebration of the ecosystem’s excellence in delivering innovative customer solutions across Southeast Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005025/en/

Fusionex Group CEO Dato Seri Ivan Teh (Photo: Business Wire)

On behalf of the entire ASEAN ecosystem, more than 220 finalists have been selected from 90 organizations and a pool of more than 300 nominations across partners, start-ups, telephone companies, vendors and distributors. Winners were announced at a virtual awards ceremony attended by more than 600 technical executives from across the region.

“Congratulations on Fusionex being recognized in the category of self-developed independent software vendors. ASEAN is once again flooded with exciting examples of innovation, raising the bar for industry excellence through the deployment of cutting-edge technology and solutions. Two words are raising: ASEAN’s technology ecosystem is just as tough and transformative, “said Cherry Yumul, vice president of International Data Group Strategic Partnerships and Innovation.

The award recognizes that it has established market-leading analytics, big data, machine learning, AI expertise, and professional services to help local and international businesses overcome real-world challenges. Awarded. By embracing a culture of digital first, Fusionex aims to reinvent the digital experience and accelerate modernization efforts to drive business continuity, resilience and sustainability.

“Thanks to Channel Asia for awarding this prestigious award. It is a great privilege for us to receive the Homegrown Independent Software Vendor Award in honor of the excellence and leadership of the technology sector. Reaffirms our commitment to realization and promotion. Significant change with accessible, effective and cutting-edge technology. A market that maximizes productivity, accelerates growth and continues to evolve, with innovation at its core. We look forward to developing strategic partnerships and collaborations with players in the industry to meet our demands, ”said Dato Seri Ivan Teh, CEO of the Fusionex Group.

The story continues

Winners were selected by an executive panel of industry judges who recognize creativity, innovation and excellence.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an award-winning data technology leader specializing in analytics, big data management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Its state-of-the-art products focus on helping clients unleash value and derive insights from their data.

Featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison, and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest big data analytics company, ASEAN market leader, and cutting-edge, innovative and groundbreaking data drive. We provide a type platform. Stable customers (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, and various SMEs) [SMEs]It spans the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company.

Gartner reports on the award-winning modern analytics and business intelligence as a finalist for the Fusionexs data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a leading player in the IDC MarketScape Report for big data and analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company featured in both reports, consolidating its credibility in the region’s data technology market.

For more information on Fusionex, please visit www.fusionexgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211219005025/en/

contact address

Nancy Baker Nancy @ international-marketinsights.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fusionex-wins-channel-asia-innovation-230000739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos