



THE FLATS Three Yellowjackets ended in double digits, and Lorella Cubaji broke the Georgia Institute of Technology women’s basketball rebound record on Sunday as Georgia Institute of Technology won 62-45 against Wake Forest. rice field. In the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference for both teams, Tech improved to 9-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Eylia Love finished with a career best of 16 points, leading Tech aggressively. Nerea Hermosa also dropped 16. Digna Strautmane added 12 points to the scoreboard as Tech contributed aggressively to the seven jackets. Tech dominated the inside and outperformed the 36-20 Demon Deacons in paint.

Tech moved things in the first half, opening a double-digit lead from the Cubaj pull-up jumper at the 3:56 mark in the second quarter. Following a series of buckets from Hermosa later in the period, the jacket pushed the lead 14 points, 29-15, leading 29-17 in half-time.

Strautmane started the third quarter with three pointers as Tech finished at 6 in the evening, including two from Love. Tech continued to push the lead in the second half, playing in less than a minute in the third quarter and taking the biggest lead 51-27 in Loves’ second three-point.

Eylia Love finished with a career record of 16 points against Wake Forest, including a 2 to 2 effort from the 3 point range. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

For the ninth time this season, Tech won the rebound battle 34-33, and its strong defense forced 17 Wake Forest turnovers. Supported by six helpers from Cubaji, the jacket finished with 20 assists with 27 field goals. In this game, Tech released 45.8% (27-59) from the field.

Finishing with 12 rebounds at night, Cubaji recorded an aggressive rebound at the 7:10 mark in the second quarter, making it the highest rebound in Georgia Institute of Technology women’s basketball history. Cubaji entered the game in need of six rebounds to surpass Bonnie Tates, recording 1,039 career rebounds set between 1977 and 1979. In her career, Cubaji currently owns 1,046 career rebounds and claims to own the record so far.

Lorela Cubaj finished with 4 points and 12 rebounds, making it the greatest rebound in Georgia Institute of Technology’s history in the history of the program. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

Wake Forest (10-2, 0-1 ACC) was headed by Elise Williams, who finished at 10 points. The jacket has limited ACC’s top scorer Jewel Spear, who averages 22.5 points per game, to 9 points on the go.

Georgia Institute of Technology will return to action on Tuesday, December 21st to welcome Boston University. Tips are scheduled for 1:00 pm on the ACC Network Extra.

