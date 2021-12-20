Disney signs a deal following a short YouTube TV outage





Disney said on Sunday that it had finally signed a distribution deal with Google the day after the channel went dark on YouTube TV.

Importance: Prolonged power outages make YouTube TV one of the most devastating things to date.

The turmoil preceded the kick-off of the college football bowl season. Disney’s ESPN reserves the right to air many of these games. Google launched YouTube TV in 2017 as a digital alternative to cables. At that time, it blacked out sports networks in several regions and approached a blackout with NBCUniversal, but solved the problem shortly before the blackout occurred.

What they say: “Thanks to Google’s collaboration to reach fair conditions that match the market, a strong lineup of kids, families and general entertainment programming is restored, in addition to live sports and news. I’m excited about being done. YouTube TV subscribers nationwide. “

“We are pleased to announce that we have signed a deal with Disney and have begun to restore access to channels such as ESPN and FX, as well as Disney’s recordings that were previously in our library,” YouTube said in a statement. I am. “The local ABC station will also be on all day.” YouTube also said the price of the digital package will return to $ 64.99. YouTube said Saturday that if the deal wasn’t closed following the first power outage, Disney’s content would remain outage and the monthly fee would be reduced by $ 15 from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99. According to YouTube, all affected members will continue to receive a one-time $ 15 discount.

Catch up soon: Disney first warned customers on Monday that their YouTube TV deal would expire at midnight on Friday. At the time, he said it was “optimistic” that the parties could reach an agreement.

YouTube also called Disney an “important partner” and issued a warning confirming that it had a “lively conversation” with Disney to sign a deal.

Smart: Disney has delivered 18 channels on YouTube TV to ABC-owned TV stations, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network and National Geographic.

The sports show was the most important content delivered on YouTube TV, as most people buy live TV packages for sports. Sports fans have suggested that they may visit Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the power outage and switch digital live TV providers.

Big Picture: These types of transportation disputes have become commonplace in the streaming era and mimic the power outages of previous cable television.

Roku and Google finally settled a nasty delivery battle last week after YouTube TV was removed from Roku’s store for five months.

Deeper: The TV battle spills over into streaming

