Klarna’s boss Sebastian Siemiatkowski aims for PayPal — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

According to a Barclays study, unregulated post-purchase (BNPL) products can have unintended consequences that consumers often do not notice.

2,000 British people who previously used the BNPL service were investigated for this. 39% did not fully understand how the product works.

35% also said they are more likely to use BNPL as the cost of their daily lives increases, and the debt bubble is imminent unless measures are taken to completely regulate POS lending. Barclays warns that it is.

36% admit to using BNPL to buy more than they can afford, and 25% report having difficulty tracking spending from taking out loans with multiple providers. did. One in four says this is what caused them to miss a repayment.

According to Barclays, one of the pitfalls of unregulated products is that it is not always the case that a thorough check of a customer’s personal financial situation is done, resulting in the customer borrowing on time. It is more likely that you will run out of funds available to repay.

Studies show that the default results for loan installments are not fully understood by many BNPL shoppers (36%).

One in five is unaware that some BNPL providers will charge late fees if they miss a payment, or that this can adversely affect their credit score (20%).

On the other hand, 58% are unaware that unregulated loans are usually less protected than loans made using regulated payment methods.

Similarly, if a customer complains about a regulated payment method and is dissatisfied with the financial provider’s decision, the customer can escalate it to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). However, this option is not available for unregulated products.

Antony Stephen, CEO of Barclays Partner Finance, said: More needs to be done to educate consumers with unregulated BNPL products.

Too many people are taking these loans unaware of their financial implications, and festive shopping is in full swing, so important shoppers don’t risk signing up for a deal in the future. You may have a hard time paying back at a reasonably priced price.

Regulations are consistent with all BNPL providers for all BNPL providers to protect consumers from taking on debt in excess of what they can comfortably repay and to ensure that minimum standards exist across the sector. We believe we need to ensure that we need to carry out a reasonable and affordable valuation. Consumer credit products.

Gloves are off

Based on the concerns mentioned above, political and regulatory oversight of BNPL companies has recently increased.

As a result, Klarna is targeting traditional banks, established FinTech and credit card companies.

For example, recently, one in two British consumers plans to completely abandon their credit cards for this year’s Christmas shopping, and two-thirds of credit card owners avoid paying interest. We have published a survey showing that we want to.

