New Minister for Small Business and Innovation in New South Wales Cabinet Reshuffle





Dominique Perottet, Premier of New South Wales, announced a new cabinet, introducing a new minister of small businesses and a new portfolio of cities and science, innovation and technology.

Miranda MP Elenipetinos undertakes the mantle of the Minister of Small Business and Fair Trade.

Damien Tudehope, former Minister of Portfolio, will be Minister of Finance and Employee Relations. He will also be the government leader of the Legislative Council and the Vice President of the Executive Council.

The Ministry of Cities will be in charge of implementing the so-called 6-city plan, Perrottets.

Based on the 2017 state government plan to divide Sydney into three 30-minute cities, the new plan will make the Greater Sydney Commission the Metropolitan Commission.

It also covers Newcastle, Central Coast and Wollongong as important metropolitan areas.

These are cities that are already undergoing rapid change and revitalization. They were reportedly the flagship products of the industry in the past.

The new city’s portfolio will be led by Liberal Rep. Rob Stokes, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Active Transport.

Elsewhere, the former Minister of Family, Community and Disability Services of Ku-ring-gai MP Alister Henskens will lead a portfolio of new science, innovation and technology.

He is also the Minister of Skills and Training and the leader of the legislative committee home.

Having a dedicated Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology could be a welcome boost to the New South Wales technology and startup sector, but Henskens himself does not seem to have much experience in this area. ..

The announcement of both of these new portfolios and the new housing portfolio follows the key appointment of the Greater Sydney Commission’s Innovation Hub.

Annie Parker, head of Microsoft startups, is the executive director of the Tech Central Hub, and Liza Noonan, a former leader of CSIRO’s ON Accelerator, has been appointed as the leader of the Westmead Health and Innovation District.

Elizabeth Mildwater, CEO of the Greater Sydney Commission, said the city needed to be ready to provide talent and infrastructure at the time. They need to be more than just a place to work.

As a magnet of talent and investment, they must be the perfect place to live and a diverse and vibrant center of creativity and culture, leisure and innovation.

Who is the new NSW SME Minister?

Eleni Petinos was elected a member of Miranda in 2015, one of seven women in the new 26 NSW Cabinets, three of whom are new appointments.

Since then, she has chaired the Legislative Assembly Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. A member of the Commission on Healthcare Complaints, Community Services and Brothel Regulation.

Until recently, she was also the Parliamentary Secretary of Transportation and Roads.

In 2018, Petinos found himself at the center of the sexting scandal after sharing screenshots of the alleged text exchange between her and NSW Treasury Secretary Matt Kean. She denied involvement.

She is also one of several newcomers to the Cabinet.

“This is the perfect team to take New South Wales out of the pandemic and take it to the next level. We work hard every day to serve the people of our great state.” Perottet said.

“The new ministry will be able to leverage experience while injecting renewal and fresh energy into the team.”

