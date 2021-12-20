T-Bag Coffee Innovator Appoints Former Sony CEO and Co-CEO of Quantum Leaps as Advisor »Dallas Innovates





[Photo: NuZee via PRNewswire]

NuZee, based in Plano, a producer and co-packer of single-serve coffee products, has appointed Nobuyuki Idei and Yoshinori Hashitani as their latest advisors.

Iday, the current Chairman of Quantum Leaps Corporation, former Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sony, and Hashitani, Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Leaps Corporation, said in a statement, Leader and Nuzy. ..

Moved from California to Dallas / Fort Worth in 2019 and launched in 2020, NuZee is one of the leading candidates in the single serve coffee product manufacturing category. Idei and Hasitani will focus on further advising and evolving the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the way American consumers drink coffee every day.

“It is an honor for Mr. Idei and Mr. Hashitani to serve as NuZee’s special advisors,” said Tadashi Higashida, President and CEO of NuZee, in a statement.

“Both bring us a wealth of experience as leading leaders who have successfully guided the innovation and transformation of many reputable companies,” he said. “We look forward to the expected impact of their new role, including helping NuZee continue to carry out its mission to become an innovative coffee company in the United States.”

While Idei was CEO, he led Sony into a major transformation from a product manufacturing-centric company to a global digital organization. He also serves on the boards of companies such as General Motors, Baidu, Lenovo and Nestle.

Mr. Hashitani previously held Iday as head of the CEO Strategy Office at Sony. He has held several executive positions leading the Sony Group’s brand management, general affairs, investor public relations, corporate communications, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Nobuyuki Idei says he is excited to take on the new role. I have the opportunity to support Naoki Higashida in line with my vision of making this company even more successful, “he said in a statement. “NuZees’ approach to the innovation of eco-friendly coffee products provides the company with a great opportunity to take advantage of one of the world’s largest coffee markets.

NuZee said in November that its nationally recognized specialty coffee roaster, Partner Cuve Coffee, announced its expansion to more than 3,000 Wal-Mart stores in the country. NuZee produces Cuve Coffees Single serve filter bags are produced as a partner manufacturer.

