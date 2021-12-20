Cash grab or innovation?The world of video games is divided into NFTs





Gamers will use the PS4 controller when playing the new Ubisoft video game Watch Dogs Legion on October 28, 2020.

Kenzo Tribuyer | AFP via Getty Images

Gamers are a notorious skeptical crowd.

For example, in 2018, Electronic Arts faced a major backlash over the decision to allow players to pay to unlock certain characters in the Star Wars Battlefront II game. Traditionally, players have had to struggle for hours to access such content.

The protest was so intense that EA eventually withdrew the plan. Critics described it as a “pay-to-win” model.

So it’s no exaggeration to say that the reaction was a bit predictable when French video game publisher Ubisoft dropped a video showing its advance into non-fungible tokens this month.

The company debuted a platform called Quartz that allows players to own in-game items such as helmets in the form of NFTs, a digital asset designed to track ownership of unique items on the blockchain. I did. This feature has been added to Ubisoft’s “Ghost Recon Breakpoints” game.

The move was hit by widespread anger from gamers who accused Quartz of being a cash grab. Some commenters also expressed concern about the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies.

Operator Drewski, a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers, commented:

YouTube recently hid something it didn’t like in the video, but users who downloaded the software to avoid the change were overwhelmingly disliked by Ubisoft’s Quartz trailer, with 1600 likes and over 40,000 likes. I hate it.

A Ubisoft spokeswoman told CNBC that the NFTs available in Quartz are now free and the company hasn’t reduced sales in the secondary market.

“Ubisoft Quartz is an experiment,” said a spokesman.

Ubisoft’s NFT, “Digits,” is a “good-looking, playable in-game item that doesn’t affect gameplay,” a spokeswoman added. “In that sense, they are completely optional.”

Ubisoft said it relies on a low-energy cryptocurrency network called Tezos to address environmental issues.

Ubisoft isn’t the only gaming company on the NFT trend.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson states that this phenomenon is “a significant part of the future of our industry.” Ukrainian developer GSC Game World wanted to integrate the NFT into the next title, “STALKER 2”, but with fan backlash, these plans were abolished.

The industry is divided

Ubisoft’s blunder highlights the division of the gaming world over non-fungible tokens. For example, last month, Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer warned of some efforts to make NFTs feel “explosive” in video games.

“There are certainly some aspects [NFTs] Game Awards host Geoff Keighley called CNBC prior to the recent annual awards ceremony for the video game industry.

Keighley says he likes the idea that game creators make money by paying royalties on NFT sales, but “I hope the game will be a platform just for commerce.” ..

“For me, what I like about games is the in-game world, stories, and experiences,” he added. “What I don’t want is that things feel a transaction. When it was a big drama for gamers, it’s a bit like a microtransaction.”

Some cryptocurrency startups are betting that NFTs will play a role in the video gaming world. For example, Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based game where users can collect and breed creatures called “Axies” like “Pokemon”, but use NFTs.

Why blockchain?

Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands, an investor in Sky Mavis, creator of Axie Infinity, says the game’s business model has changed over the last few years.

“The game has historically been a premium, which means I bought a cartridge, a DVD, or something that I could download later. I paid the prepaid price for the game,” he said.

“This has moved to an economic model that is primarily free-to-play-centric. The idea is that prepaid is free, but there are virtual assets in-game to get to enhance and improve gameplay.”

Yung says the NFT approach is revolutionary as gamers can now take ownership of digital properties purchased in-game. Players can then take those assets out of the game and exchange them elsewhere. He said the phenomenon reminded him of his childhood.

“If you buy a cartridge for a game console and you want a new one but can’t afford it, you’ll sell some of the old games in second-hand stores,” Jung said.

“With modern digital content, there was no such second-hand market, and now blockchain can make it possible again and dispose of content that is no longer interested or is no longer playing.”

Still, it’s clear that not everyone is involved, despite the excitement from people over some NFTs and their potential use in the game.

According to George Jijiashvili, chief analyst at Omdia, NFTs may one day appear in video games, but they are still in the “embryo stage”.

“If you rush to offer an NFT without a thorough evaluation, it can lead to serious reputational damage,” said Jijiashvili.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/20/cash-grab-or-innovation-the-video-game-world-is-divided-over-nfts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos