How to Learn to Coexist with Covid-19 and Omicron Variants – CBS Sacramento





Every time I think the use of Sacramento (CNN / CBS13) Covid-19 is imminent, I feel that nature is exciting the game with new variants. This weekend, the live part of Saturday Night Live was canceled due to an increase in the number of Covid-19s, but it wasn’t the only one. All upcoming shows of the iconic Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York this season have been postponed and canceled. Cancellation of NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA games.

With new Omicron variants detected in Sacramento County, it’s important to start looking at Covid as if it stayed here, at least for now, rather than at the end.

This variant of Omicron is highly contagious. CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner warned Saturday that it was as contagious as measles and about the most contagious virus I’ve ever seen. The World Health Organization has found that cases of Omicron double every one and a half to three days in countries where transmission has been recorded.

This seems terrible. And that could be the worst wave ever. For now, we don’t know.

But what we know is a country suffering from pandemic fatigue, and when faced with the third year of Covid-19, we need hope to overcome it. That’s why it’s 100% correct to consider an approach where the Biden team learns to live with the virus rather than being dominated by the virus.

CNN isn’t leaning towards a new blockade that only exacerbates our collective frustration and malaise, but rather a serious case from the total number of cases, including minor ones, by Biden administration officials. I’ve come to a point where it’s not about the case. Earlier this week, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Social Welfare, spoke of its seriousness. Becerra acknowledged that there were still some difficulties in trying to determine what that meant, but added that he believed in where this change was heading.

In that case, the Besera and Biden administrations are heading in the right direction. This approach enables nuances, which allows us to believe in a little hope. We can also admit how far we have come in this battle as we work to prepare for potential surges, including learning about Omicron and emphasizing the importance of vaccination. increase.

We are not the only place a year ago when only one million Americans were vaccinated. In other words, as a country, we were overwhelmingly defenseless. Today, more than 200 million people, or 61% of the total population, are fully vaccinated, and nearly 73% of all Americans are vaccinated at least once, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zyentz said last Monday that the Biden administration’s goal was to provide free testing to anyone who wants to test in the most efficient and effective way possible. I say there is, but there is a impetus to make the test more accessible. To that end, President Biden announced earlier this month that insurance companies would have to pay for a Covid test kit at home.

What we are seeing today is alarming and experts support it getting worse, but on December 18th our country averaged about 218,000 new cases. This was a significant decrease from last year’s average of about 127,000 cases. This year’s date. It makes sense to focus on the serious cases, as it gives us a clearer picture of where we are standing in learning to fight the Covid-19.

For example, look at the data from New York. Since the onset of the pandemic on Saturday, Empire State has broken the daily record of most new cases and confirmed 21,908 infections. But now, compared to the peak of 18,825 in April 2020, only 3,909 are hospitalized from Covid.

Again, these numbers can get worse over time. But for now, they are not only in confirmed cases, but in determining policies that allow the severity of the case to keep us safe from Covid and at the same time lead our lives. It says it should be an important indicator. And coexisting with Covid means a more targeted, laser-focused approach.

We are all fed up with Covid. And the fatigue due to Covid’s restrictions is obvious. So when President Biden gave a national speech on Tuesday focusing on variants of Omicron, he hopes that his discussion will not be limited to vaccines and testing. Rather, Biden also needs to share a vision of a subtle approach to keeping Americans safe. It encourages people to have a new common sense that we cannot simply survive Covid, but at the same time prosper.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/12/19/co-exist-covid-19-omicron-variant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

