Scott Galloway talks about last mile delivery and the value of time — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





All of these companies were born during a pandemic and could be the point of prosperity often registered after the crisis. Galloway writes that New York City has become a petri dish for dozens of up-and-coming delivery startups.

They are reshaping their supply chains with hundreds of millions of venture capital to achieve (almost) the same thing.

VC recognizes the opportunity. Gorillas has raised more than $ 300 million since its inception last year and is worth more than $ 1 billion. Jokr, which began delivering groceries eight months ago, raised $ 350 million at a valuation of $ 1.2 billion. They are two of the fastest zero to unicorn companies in history.

Galloway’s comment: It’s a global phenomenon. Globo of Spain raised $ 528 million in April (valued at $ 2 billion). Turkey’s Getir raised $ 550 million in June (valued at $ 7.5 billion). Americas Gopuff raised $ 1 billion in July (valued at $ 15 billion). Prague has Lauric, London has Zap, and Moscow has Samokat. In the first quarter of this year alone, instant delivery startups raised nearly $ 8 billion. That’s more than the whole 2020.

However, delivering at these speeds is similar to supersonic movement. That is, it is expensive. This means running hundreds of distribution hubs and hiring thousands of full-time courier companies.

To get the reliability they need, these companies pay their delivery staff, as opposed to the Ubers gig economy model. That’s in addition to a huge marketing budget.

Buyk will spend one-fifth of its new capital on marketing this year. Jokr lost $ 13.6 million with just $ 1.7 million in revenue. You are reading that right-it had a loss equal to eight times its income, says Galloway.

There may be trouble first

On the other hand, some courier companies say they are competing with supermarkets.

Jokrs co-founder says he comes after Amazon. That may sound strange, but when your rating is 706 times your income, you need to have a big vision and ensure that you are hunting elephants. , Says Galloway.

The market is growing and so are our expectations. In 2015, most consumers defined fast delivery as 3 or 4 days. The following year was two days. If these companies normalize a 15-minute delivery, they have the potential to develop the last mile of meat flavor. And it has the potential to reshape the $ 1 trillion grocery market.

That may be enough to scare and act on the delivery giant. In October, Uber launched a 15-minute grocery delivery program in Paris. Last month, DoorDash acquired Finland’s ultra-fast service Wolt for $ 8 billion. Instacart, like Amazon, has reportedly launched its own trial program.

Galloway said: This is part of a bigger trend than just physical delivery.

Everything is delivered. Streaming brought box office revenue home. About half of pre-pandemic movie fans haven’t bought a ticket. Telehealth brought doctors and therapists home. Telemedicine claims are 37 times higher than before the pandemic. More evidence of large dispersion.

Over the last two decades, the decentralization of retail to the front of shelves or pouches has created and redistributed trillions of values.

Similar crustal movements can occur in grocery stores and restaurants in the hands of ghost kitchens, ride-hailing companies, and capital-rich Last Mile companies. The question is whether a new giant will be born or an existing beast will raise a new head.

Value of time

Galloway claims that something was lost in a hurry towards all immediate distribution.

It’s unquestionably human about what the doctor puts his hand on his shoulder when he tells good or bad news, and what the therapist sees directly when he begins to tell your heart. There is something. Every day, every minute, I was losing these moments.

He adds: Still, you get something. Last mile innovations have the potential to generate more shareholder value than any innovation in any era over the last two decades (eg Apple Store, Amazon Prime, Streaming).

Why? Because they help us make the most of our time. The same is possible in private life. We too will benefit from the investment to go the last mile. Do we reach the love and praise we feel?

Do we tell our spouse that we are grateful for the life we ​​have built together? Do we show our kids every day that they are great? Do we practice citizenship every day in a way that replaces the perception of the sky from partisanship and media algorithms? Most of us feel all this, but do you say the same percentage of what we think and feel?

Galloway concludes: The only real asset is time. And at the end of this sentence, you will get closer to less. Unlocking in much of our own lives is the last mile.

