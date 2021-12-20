Gurman: I strongly believe Apple will launch a new external display for Mac





A recent wave of rumors shows that Apple is stepping up its efforts to launch new external displays at a lower price than the Pro Display XDR. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that Apple “strongly believes” that it will “launch a new external monitor for the latest Macs.”

In the latest Q & A section of hisPower Onnewsletter, Gurman is asked if he believes Apple will launch a new external display for Mac. Gherman explains that he “strongly believes” that Apple is working on exactly this.

He answers the question and writes:

I strongly believe[Apple will launch a new external monitor for its latest Macs.] The low-priced monitor is a hot seller for anyone who wants to add a big screen to their new MacBook Pro without the cost of a luxury car down payment with the Pro Display XDR. At this point, the cost of building that monitor can go down, and with some tweaks and perhaps a slight dimming of brightness, Apple can probably reach a similar quality monitor (slightly smaller size) in about half. May price. By the way, it’s still hilarious that Apple tried to justify the price of the current monitor compared to the $ 43,000 Hollywood-grade reference monitor.

Of course, this isn’t the first time I’ve heard Apple plans a low-priced external display. Just last week, the leaker showed that Apple is in the “initial development” of 24-inch and 27-inch external displays. As 9to5Mac reports, Apple is also working on a successor to the Pro Display XDR.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg also reported on Apple’s plans to launch a cheaper external display in January. Unfortunately, additional details about this effort remain unclear. But, as we’ve said many times, the lack of a more affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR is a clear hole in Apple’s lineup. Currently, only Apple-approved options include LG UltraFine 4K and LG UltraFine 5K.

