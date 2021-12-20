Edinburgh is ranked 4th on the list of top technology cities in the UK





Leveling Up Power Tech League 2021 was compiled by a new analysis of the UK Digital Economy Council by Dealroom and job search engine Adzuna, placing the Scottish capital in fourth place. Cambridge, Manchester and Oxford were 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Studies show that Edinburgh’s high position is partly due to the city’s high average salary for high-tech workers, which came in at 58,405, the highest in the UK outside London and the Southeast, and is now Is over 2,000 high-tech jobs in the city, up 85% year-on-year. In addition, 21.6% of all job ads in the UK IT sector are advertised as remote roles.

Nova Innovation, a pioneer in Edinburgh’s tidal energy, has made seven-digit advances … Edinburgh is praised for its wealth of talent and innovation. Photo: Ian Georgeson.

The authors of the report also noted that tech companies in the Scottish capital raised a total of 117 million through 47 venture rounds. This is the second highest number in the UK and shows an increasing class of early stage enterprises that will become high tech in the future. Includes giant and health tech company Current Health (32.5 million), food tech specialist Parsley Box (17m), and tidal energy company Nova Innovation (6.4m).

The city also produced two unicorns, high-growth tech companies worth over $ 1 billion, Skyscanner and Funduel, the report also reports on next-generation space rocket startup Skyrolla. Added that this threshold is expected to be reached in the next few years.

More unicorns have been created in the UK than ever before, now reaching 116, a quarter of which were created in 2021 alone, and nine of the 29 unicorns created this year, including Glasgow’s Interactive Investor. It is located outside London.

In addition, more money has flowed into UK technology this year, 2.3 times more than last year, with local cities making up a large part of the pie. Approximately 9 billion of all funding was spent on scale-ups with start-ups outside London.

The report also stated that the UK government aims to increase its R & D investment to 20 billion by 2024-25 and to 22 billion by 2026-27.

UK Digital Minister Chris Philp said: UK technology is a truly wonderful year and more companies are expanding to become global leaders of the future. These innovative start-ups across the country are helping to solve some of the world’s most complex problems.

Sandy McKinnon, a partner at Pentech Ventures, said: Edinburgh has grown steadily as a technology hub over the past few years, and this list acknowledges it. The combination of world-class universities, established IT businesses, and unicorns like Skyscanner and FanDuel means that the city is full of exciting talent and innovation.

“This is seen by many newcomers who are disrupting traditional industries, such as TravelNest, Desana, Amicus and Biomage, and there is tremendous potential around the city.

