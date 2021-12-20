Al Jammaz Technologies: Promoting secondary market change and innovation





In an exclusive interview, ALJammaz Technologies CEO Asim AlJammaz tells Reseller ME editor Anita Joseph about how the company is driving distribution market change and innovation.

What was it like for Al Jammaz Technologies last year? What are some of the important learnings, especially after posting the 2020 assignment?

I think it was forever difficult during the pandemic-difficulty was primarily related to the operation of the business itself. It’s digital first and it’s credit. Without their guidance and support, we wouldn’t be digitized as it is today, so I honestly want to give them.

We were doing well digitally, so the moment the pandemic broke out, we were doing business from home for the team. This is a very good thing that IT departments are ready to do and really helped, but all the difficulties about life in general and how we can do it for our family. Manage.

This is what I’ve been researching. The difficulties faced while being trapped in our team, their families, and difficult days. I think it was an experience we learned a lot. We have learned that everything is possible. But if you talked about pandemics a few years ago, you would laugh and say that one day it would only happen in a movie, but I couldn’t believe it until the very end, so we always have to be prepared for something. ..

The distribution business helped partners and vendors continue their business during a pandemic. At that time, there was a lot of demand for IT and digital solutions as the government and the private sector wanted to drive the goals of digital transformation as well. Interestingly, even digital-ready companies didn’t anticipate the traffic they would face, so even they wanted to expand their digital journey.

I think the distribution industry has accelerated the journey of digital transformation by providing easy and smooth logistics services in these times. During the pandemic, I remember partners and end users calling at 2am for solution and technology support. We will provide the right solution. You can also ask all the vendors we work with and they will tell you about the availability of inventories in either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates. It’s amazing that we were able to deliver, and very well remember that during the blockade we had to work to support our customers over the weekend. We are really proud of what we have done and what the team has done in the tough days. Digital transformation is a fast track mode, and we have made this transformation possible.

What do you think of the distribution industry in the region when we get out of the darkness and return to normal? Where are you standing now? I remember when I started the business over 20 years ago, but at that time we were the only ones (which I remember)-establishing our position as a value-added distributor. Was only us. This is because when I graduated, there was a problem with the cooperation with the dealer. I contacted the retailer and said they needed the item or asked for help to distinguish between the different models. For many, it’s not good to mean what was good or the difference between different models. Andmine is a small business and did not have the necessary technical support in-house. Therefore, we decided to fill the market gap and come up with a business model that provides consulting to our customers. Partners are our major differentiator in the Saudi market, not just the model number, but by actually adding value and providing what we need: the right product and the right model, and other distributors. We tried to differentiate from the tar. In fact, all the vendors who worked with us said they were actually seeing the difference.

After that, value-added resellers became a trend, and even if they added zero value, everyone started calling themselves value-added resellers. I’m confident that many of them are enhancing the ability to add more value because this is what the market needs in today’s distribution space-it’s an extension of vendor credibility. It’s not just about adding that. Technology solutions, implementation, and consulting. Today, it’s not just servers and storage, it’s actually a hyper-converged solution, which is a complex environment. And you need a level of expertise that even partners and resellers don’t have today. Therefore, if you try to rely on a vendor that provides a solution and technology, the vendor will provide it to their product, but today it is not a solution to one product. It’s a way to get your work from all vendors and create one solution that appeals to your customers. And it’s a distribution job until we have a partner who can provide the solution.

Where is AlJammaz Technologies located and where is it standing today? How do you incorporate technology into your products and products?

Today, AlJammaz Technologies aims to help partners move to cloud services and As-a-Service, whether public or private. We are currently working with cloud providers and technology solutions such as HPE Greenlake and Dell Apex that we offer on-premises as a service. Our focus is really helping our partners move from the traditional business they were doing to sell server storage to selling it as a service in either the public cloud or vendors. This is a journey-partners can’t stack up in a day. It’s not easy for end users to trust. And trust isn’t because it’s not a mature technology-it’s a mature technology, but it lacks some technical expertise in the market. Therefore, some of those admins are not yet certified for services on the cloud or at least their on-premises solutions, but they are not confident in doing it, so they are I’m worried about losing the cloud. And this is our job here-we need to do a lot of training and knowledge education. That’s why partners and end users are building an academy to educate about As-A-Service: Cloud Service, Security-As-A-Service, and more.

The other is cyber security. With all the clouds and accelerated internet connections today, the highest risk is always cybersecurity. Therefore, cybersecurity is another area in which we are investing heavily. The IoT is a new technology and the whole IoT. In addition, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have seen major government initiatives to support the implementation of these technologies. That’s why it’s a key factor in focusing and growing your portfolio.

AI is also important and we have launched a business unit focused on AI-related solutions. As AI vendors are made up of many small vendors, we are trying to create a reliable portfolio of AI vendors for our partners-AI for physical security, AI for corporate communications, internal digital solutions and ERP. Collaboration and AI system for.

What are the plans AlJammaz Technologies is preparing for 2022? What about your growth strategy?

Our core strategy is actually to expand efficiency across different markets. We have built the infrastructure, built trust with our GCC partners, and built a team that can truly provide all the services our partners expect from us. We are confident that we are ready to support any business or business that the market needs. Therefore, this is an important future-focused growth strategy to work with existing or new partners to cover the GCC market. This is a growth plan to reach and expand the market.

In the local market, we plan to move 25% of our existing business to the cloud as a service. By 2023, we hope that more than 25% of our existing revenue will go to As-a-Service and the cloud. This is to strengthen collaboration with cybersecurity vendors and bring market-friendly expertise for future transformation. We implement and integrate a variety of cybersecurity solutions to provide our customers and partners with new digital solutions and further provide digital solutions to help expand our cloud portfolio, either on-premises or in the public cloud. By enabling partners to transform their current traditional business into a serviced business, 25% of their revenue will move from on-premises to the cloud. This would not be possible without the support of our partners.

I think the potential of the industry is enormous. For example, in Saudi Arabia, the IT market is expected to double in the next few years. The UAE is on the same path. In this context, the only thing they need from Vendor Sith to further invest in capacity in this country so that customers can trust the distribution capacity of the market. We also expect our partners to invest in the qualifications and skills of their respective technical teams. We have already started investing in these areas and planned to proceed.

