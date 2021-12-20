What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Corporate Basic Documents »Dallas Innovates





Shadow CEO is an ongoing series of tips for entrepreneurs from serial founder and tech veteran Dennis Cagan, who has joined the board of directors of 67 for-profit companies, including 10 publicly traded companies.

Many first, second, and even third founders fall into a bad situation that can be avoided if they know more about how corporate governance and stock distribution work in early-stage companies.

Whether you’re ultimately selling a startup to a big company or navigating an IPO, if you plan to accept investor friends and family, angels, venture capital, or strategic corporate investors, run yourself and run. You need to understand how to protect your camp. ..

This continuous series segment not only saves time and energy, but can also earn or save millions of dollars.

What is the basic documentation?

Whether the company was originally incorporated by a lawyer or an online entrepreneur, the basic documentation has important and long-term importance. In many cases, you’ll need to fix a few unthinkable examples to deal with unexpected situations. If this only needs a solution, it may not be a big issue. However, it can often be complicated if the document needs to be submitted to the SEC, IRS, or Secretary of State, or if the company has enough shareholders to require a shareholder vote.

Certificate of articles of incorporation

The first document submitted for incorporation is sometimes referred to as the legal entity establishment certificate, or establishment certificate, or Articles of Incorporation (COI). Different states, and even different lawyers, use different terms. There may also be a difference between a legal entity (sometimes called a legal entity) and an LLC (limited liability company). This document will be submitted to the Secretary of State of the state in which the company was established. This does not have to be the state in which the company is actually located. There are many factors in choosing the best condition. These include convenience, costs, taxes, regulatory burdens, case law and more.

Entrepreneurs usually don’t know why they choose a particular corporate structure. Taxes and fees are often the driving force of choice, but in my experience it should be summarized in the company’s long-term goals. Delaware or Nevada is usually the primary choice if the goal is to set up a large company, do business nationwide, and raise external capital, especially from out-of-state individuals or institutional investors. Taxes and fees are reasonable, but a solid organization of established and well-understood corporate case law tends to be more comfortable for everyone. Many recommend simply incorporating into the state in which your business is located. This is fine if the company’s long-term aspirations do not extend outside the state. The company can be reorganized into another state at any time.

At a minimum, the COI should include the name of the company, the address of the registered company’s office in the state (in most cases, if the company is not in the state in which it was established, it will be outsourced for a small fee), of the company. The purpose, the name and address of the person who founded the company, the number of shares initially approved, and the face value (or start / current) value of the shares. Documents that contain only this minimal information will most likely require corrections and corrections (additional submissions) in the future.

Additional items that can and often need to be included are references to the board of directors (probably the nomination of the first director) and their authority, references to the company’s articles of incorporation (the most necessary company approval in the articles of incorporation). Is a good practice), compensation for directors and references to multiple classes of stock, depending on officers, specific voting requirements, and specific long-term goals. If a company intends to raise meaningful capital in the future, I often allow both common and preferred stock approvals and the future creation of multiple types of stock and its own terms by the board of directors. Suggest a blank check clause to do.

Articles of Association

The second important document is the company’s articles of incorporation. The Articles of Association are the company’s core governance processes and guidelines. They determine how a company operates on a daily basis.

Here’s an easy way to remember the difference between the Articles of Association and the certificate. If you think of a corporation as a photo with a frame, the frame represents the corporation establishment certificate and the photo represents the articles of association. Therefore, while the legal entity establishment certificate sets the framework for the legal entity, the Articles of Association actually show what happens and how it happens.

The Articles of Association are private documents that are not submitted to government agencies, but the legal entity establishment certificate is a public document that must be submitted to the state agency in which the legal entity is established (for example, the Secretary of State). As such, the legal entity establishment certificate costs a small amount to be submitted or resubmitted (amended) to the state, but the articles of incorporation may be amended by the board and / or shareholders at any time without regulatory fees. (A lawyer you create them for you).

Most companies use off-the-shelf standard COIs and by-laws, but this is not a best practice. The more comprehensive the protection and control, the better. A few years later, in the face of a crisis or opportunity such as being hijacked by a majority of outside investors or selling a company, we will make significant changes to the basic document that will allow us to proactively address the situation. Is often too late. Both the COI and the Articles of Association provide various details about the parameters for running a company. However, many of the details need to take into account a great deal of freedom. For example, the Articles of Incorporation may set the size of the board to a maximum of 7 without setting a specific initial number or selecting them. Alternatively, you may want to set the definition of some executive positions that are not initially occupied. Or, define the details of the board and shareholders’ meeting, but don’t really set anything.

Organizational consent

The third important legal entity establishment document is the organization’s written consent (organizational consent). This instrument is the beginning of a series of documents created during the life of the company. It details the specific actions the board wants to take on the first day when the company starts its business.

These instructions include the election of board members, the appointment of officers, and instructions for establishing an office or bank account. This holistic collection of all these follow-on items includes minutes of the Board of Directors, Shareholders’ Meetings, Board Committee Meetings, and more. These serve as a record of board decisions, decisions, and instructions regarding the continued operation of the company. , And work instructions to the management of the company.

Written consent is an internal document often used by a company’s board of directors, or a member or manager of a limited liability company (LLC), to consent to a decision or action in writing. When these actions take place on the actual board of directors, they are usually called resolutions. Official written consent is typically used in place of minutes, including resolutions, when no actual meeting is held to record the final decision.

It is important to record the various discussions, but it is not necessary to include this in detail in the minutes. However, an important aspect of governance is the accumulation of resolution collections. These are specific and essential decisions and instructions to management. Again, the resolutions taken at the meeting and voted on will be recorded in the minutes. Resolutions made without a specific meeting are in writing consent.

More Shadow CEO

Part 1: Early insights for entrepreneurs

Part 2: Do you decide to distribute Startup Equity?Here is the founder’s guide

Part 3: Use of equity as an incentive and the role of the board

About the Author: Renowned tech entrepreneur, executive and director Dennis Cagan has founded or co-founded more than 12 companies and has served as CEO of both public and private companies. Venture capitalists, individual investors, authors and consultants are long-time board members of approximately 67 corporate trustee committees. In his role as CEO Shadow, alongside the CEO, he helps to navigate everyday situations and situations.

A version of this column was previously published in Cagan’s “A Primer on Early-Stage Company Equity.”

