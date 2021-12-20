Clarification of Global AI Innovation Landscape and KAIST Innovation Strategy and Policy Institute Release Report





Providing important insights for building a successful artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem

London, December 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-ClarivatePlc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing reliable information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, and the KAIST Institute for Innovation Strategy and Policy (ISPI). ) Published a report on the outlook for global innovation in artificial intelligence in South Korea. The report shows that AI has become an important technology and that cross-industry learning is an important AI innovation. It also emphasizes that the quality of innovation, not the quantity, is an important success factor for technological competitiveness.

This report is based on data from Derwent Innovation, the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI), and Clarivate’s Derwent Patent Citation Index solution, providing an overview of global patent activity and impact.

The main findings of the report are:

Neural networks and machine learning are unmatched in terms of scale and growth (46% or higher), and most other AI technologies have shown growth rates of 20% or higher since 2010.

Mainland China has the highest growth rate for AI inventions, but the impact of AI in China is relatively low. In contrast, the United States occupies a leading position in AI-related inventions in terms of both quantity and influence.

The United States and Canada have built an industry-oriented AI technology development ecosystem through organic collaboration with both academia and government. In contrast, mainland China and South Korea have a government-led ecosystem of AI technology development, with relatively low qualitative outcomes from this sector.

Machine learning and neural networks are advancing in mainland China and South Korea, while the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have a relatively high proportion of inventions in robotics and autonomous control. While countries / regions produce high-quality inventions in major AI areas, the United States produces influential inventions in almost every AI area.

“Patents in the field of AI inventions over the last decade show that AI technology has evolved into a wide range of applications and industries. At Clarivate, we are committed to improving the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. We believe that AI-based innovation will help transform our world in building a better and more sustainable future, “said Claribate’s Chief Analyst and Vice, IP and Innovation Research. President Ed White said.

“The driving force for building a sustainable AI innovation ecosystem is an important national strategy. How quickly and reliably the country’s future AI functions will develop its own AI ecosystem, and which existing industry with AI technology. A successful AI ecosystem has the potential to accelerate growth while absorbing AI capabilities from other countries. AI talent already has a good AI ecosystem. We are moving to the country, “said Kim Won-joon, director of ISPI.

“AI is accelerating digital transformation by leading an intelligent hyper-connected society and enabling the fusion of technology and business, along with other high-tech IT technologies such as big data and the Internet of Things. With the rapid growth of innovation, AI is expanding applications in many ways throughout the industry and in our lives, “said Justin Kim, KAIST’s ISPI Special Advisor and report co-author. Added.

About KAIST Institute for Innovation, Strategy and Policy KAIST is the first and top science and technology university in Korea. KAIST and its graduates were founded by the Korean government in 1971 to educate scientists and engineers working on Korea’s economic growth, and are a gateway to advanced science and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. KAIST’s KAIST Institute for Innovation, Strategy and Policy (ISPI) aims to broaden the dynamic outlook for innovation and entrepreneurship. The Institute focuses on how the new innovation paradigm of digitalization and the new Industrial Revolution will affect our society. CISP ISPI will continue to strive to contribute to the evolution of Schumpeter in our society. For more information, please visit https: //ispi.kaist.ac.kr.

About Clarivate Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions that accelerate the life cycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help our customers solve the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the fields of science and intellectual property. It’s about helping you solve some. We use trusted subscriptions and technology-based solutions in combination with deep domain expertise to help our customers discover, protect, and commercialize their inventions. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact KAIST Innovation Strategy and Policy Institute Director, Kim [email protected]

[email protected], External Communications Director, Jack Wan

Source ClarivatePlc

