B2Be Commerce startup Bizongo will raise $ 110 million.Currently worth $ 600 million





Bizongo, a B2B e-commerce platform, raised $ 110 million in a Series D round led by Tiger Global Management with a valuation of $ 600 million. E-commerce and supply chain start-ups have also launched India’s first IoT-based cloud factory for bespoke products. This SaaS-based solution enables manufacturers to provide customers with real-time visibility, control, and intelligence throughout the supply chain. According to an official statement, the latest innovation was successfully piloted by leading pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer Ansapack.

Founded by three IIT graduates, Aniket Deb, Ankit Tomar and Sachin Agrawal, Bizongo is digitizing a highly fragmented B2B segment of bespoke products. In the latest round, Bizongos’ valuation surged to $ 600 million, making it the market leader in this segment.

B2B tech companies recorded top-line growth eight-fold from pre-pandemic scale, with annual sales of $ 250 million in November this year. This growth is also linked to a strong unit economy and positive cash flow, as the company is currently profitable on EBITDA.

Bizongo said it has taken the operating model out of stock and further strengthened the capital efficiency of the business.

There are many untapped ways for Indian companies to leverage technology to grow and thrive. Bizongo provides enterprise customers with solutions that span digital vendor management, supply chain automation, and supply chain financing. This allows you to digitize your entire vendor ecosystem and build integrated and connected supply chain processes. We are very proud of the grit and resilience that the team has shown over the last few years. Bizongo co-founder Sachin Agrawal says he is now ready to continue to grow his business at least 300% year-over-year.

The company will invest new money to strengthen its business and technical teams to develop a range of digital services on both sides of the market. We will also invest in fostering vendor partnerships and transform over 100 factories into true cloud factories through unique solutions.

The technology company recently launched an online bidding platform for real-time sellers and price discovery. This is the world’s first customized product category such as packaging, textiles and apparel. We are also expanding our digital supply chain finance (SCF) platform in partnership with top banks and NBFC. The SCF platform already enables early payments worth over Rs 1,000 for over 1000 SMEs and MSMEs.

The customized commodities market is the fastest growing segment of B2Be commerce. With a size of $ 500 billion, this market is vast, but very fragmented and unorganized. Bizongo turned out to be very unique in that it has built a transaction-driven platform with a technology-first and trade-first mindset. Tiger Global’s partner John Curtius states that Bizongo stands out as the market leader in this segment with its full-stack approach using the asset-light operating model.

