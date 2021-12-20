With the surge in staff demand, the technology department offers a quarter of Belfast’s employment opportunities.





Belfast’s technology sector is one of the fastest growing areas in the UK, according to a new study.

The new Leveling Up Tech Power League reveals that tech jobs account for 23% of all opportunities available in the city today, and demand for skilled tech workers has increased by nearly 80% from last year. ..

The report also said that technology startups and scale-ups have raised 20 million this year from 16 million in 2020.

Throughout the UK, the industry has raised a total of $ 26 billion.

The results were compiled by Dealroom and the job engine Adzuna in the Digital Division of the Digital Economy Council.

The survey looks back on 2021 in this sector and ranks Belfast as the 10th largest city in all the UK.

The top of the chart was Cambridge, followed by Manchester, Oxford, Edinburgh and Bristol.

Research shows that Belfasts’ position is due to a combination of high levels of venture capital funding, available tech job opportunities, advertised technology salaries, the number of high-growth technology companies, and future high-growth companies.

One such company that has experienced investor attention and increased economic opportunities is Neurovalens, which has raised more than 5 million funds to advance the approval of medical devices for its technology.

The company, which developed devices such as headsets to treat symptoms such as diabetes, insomnia, anxiety and obesity, said the new funding could create up to 20 jobs over the next two years. ..

Jason McKeown, Chief Executive Officer of Neurovalens, said:

“I think it’s the credit of InvestNI, which has emphasized both Queen’s University and Ulster University, and how Belfast is a hub of innovation in digital and electronic technology.

“In addition to this, the workforce is very talented, average wages are a fraction of Silicon Valley, and it’s hard to understand why more and more global companies are considering Belfast. There is none.

The businessman said the NI protocol proved to be beneficial to the technology industry and could further improve the ranking, adding: Access the UK and EU markets at the same time.

“I think this will lead to international companies that use NI as a gateway to the European market.

He added: Belfast offers highly intelligent and hard-working people who are passionate about innovation and technology.

“With low living costs, quality of life, and incentives from Invest NI and venture capital funds, it’s a really great place to grow your business.

The Leveling Up Tech Power League states: Belfast’s technology department is a brilliant year, and in 2021, start-ups in the city raised 20m from 16m last year. Technology companies such as Neurovalens, Cumulus Neuroscience, SaaS fintech Lightyear, and healthcare training platform MedAll are one of the 17 companies that raised money in 2021.

The increase in investment flowing into Belfast shows that as companies compete to find the strongest talent, the recruitment of technicians in the city is increasing.

“Belfast has 1,400 technical opportunities, an increase of almost 80% from last year’s figures. Currently, technical positions account for 23% of all opportunities available at Belfast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/northern-ireland/tech-sector-offers-one-in-four-belfast-job-opportunities-as-demand-for-staff-soars-41166233.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos