2022 Forecast: Big Techs’ next move is to evolve into a network





Leading tech companies are expanding to own parts of the infrastructure itself, beyond the websites, apps, devices, and platforms running on the Internet.

Whether in partnership with a network operator or mobile operator for last mile or edge connectivity, or by adopting fiber installations in emerging markets, companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are broadband and wireless. We are working on building a network.

By 2019, content providers reportedly owned or leased more than half of the world’s undersea bandwidth.

Emerging countries looking to upgrade their network infrastructure are a good starting point for expanding the aspirations of BigTechs network providers.

Facebook and Google have announced that they are funding two trans-Pacific cables that connect the West Coast of the United States to Singapore and Indonesia. Edge Cable Holdings USA, a contractor between Amazon and Meta, has applied for the operation of a submarine cable linking the Philippines and California after China Mobile (CMI) declined the project.

This is an ideal scenario for players such as Amazon and Facebook, allowing local carriers to direct infrastructure projects in developing countries where they may not be able to afford to invest in expensive infrastructure.

Not only will it enable Big Tech’s continued advantage in emerging markets, but it will also help increase control of the Internet’s physical infrastructure and ensure the presence of content and services in new markets over the next few years. ..

Google’s network expansion to reach new heights

Among all big tech companies, Google will continue to actively expand its network. Search advertising giants already own 10,000 miles of submarine cables, spending $ 1 billion over five years on Africa to support digital transformation in the region, including submarine cables that accelerate Internet speeds. I’m investing.

Submarine cables connect South Africa, Namibia and Nigeria, and when St. Helena is completed five years later, it will serve as a conduit between Europe and Africa. Google recently landed the final section of Grace Hopper, an internet cable that covers the 3,900-mile transatlantic region of the United States, United Kingdom and Spain. In South America, Googles Firmina plans to build a large fiber optic cable between the east coast of the United States and Argentina.

Google is innovating beyond fiber as it expands. One of its projects uses the laser-based internet to bridge cities across the Congo River in Africa. Project Taara is an 20Gbps laser beam internet conduit that, according to Google, delivers 700TB of data over 3 miles and delivers 99.9% robust uptime.

Big Tech further expands connectivity

Big Tech hopes to not only lay intercontinental cables to facilitate last mile connections in remote areas, but also to play an accelerating role in network expansion in 2022. Various technology companies are partnering with carriers and carriers to expand their network connectivity.

Carriers are still building 5G networks, but this is not generating substantial revenue to offset their investments. This is primarily due to the delay in 5G deployment and adoption, primarily due to pandemics and the resulting fiber shortages, as well as delays due to the FAA of 5G expansion in the United States.

AT & T has commissioned Microsoft to operate a next-generation mobile network. This is a major move in the competition for cloud companies to block large carriers and develop 5G infrastructure. Microsoft will continue to leverage carrier-government relationships in 2022 to secure part of its 5G space.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud service provider, has entered the private 5G network market by offering new managed services aimed at simplifying corporate installations.

By leveraging AWS’s ease of use and scalability, Amazon is a viable provider for businesses that work with a single entity, rather than small businesses that lack in-house expertise, operators, vendors, and system integrators. We have established a position. ..

Expect more collaboration between Big Tech and carriers

Collaboration between carriers and cloud providers is a new trend and is expected to continue in 2021 as 5G networks evolve. According to IDC estimates quoted by Insider, enterprise 5G networks are a huge opportunity to reach $ 5.7 billion by 2024.

Partnerships with cloud service providers can help cover development costs. The GSMA predicts that operators will spend $ 900 billion worldwide on mobile capital investment between 2021 and 2025, nearly 80% of which is 5G, much of this spending on cloud infrastructure. May be run on.

Prepare for serious government oversight

Big Techs could accelerate its evolution into network carriers and service providers in 2022, attracting the attention of government and antitrust regulators. As Big Tech continues to expand its global network infrastructure and the potential for anti-competitive behavior, it is expected that oversight and regulation will be required.

Investigations may result in fines or the suspension or delay of network business expansion in North America, the EU, the United Kingdom and other regions. Big Tech expects to thrive in Asia Pacific and South America. There, various broadband and 5G network expansion projects will help accelerate the network orientation of 2022.

wrap up

Big tech companies will continue to invest heavily in network connectivity and partner with carriers and carriers for cloud or last mile connectivity. Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta expect to diversify their strategies in 2022 as a way to own physical infrastructure and services, as well as content and data on the Internet.

