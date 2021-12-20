At a Google event, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett repeats his mistakes on Facebook-Israel News





Google has launched a large Israeli advertising campaign on its website, newspapers, and large billboards on the Ayaron Highway. Each ad features a start-up director explaining how Goggle’s tools helped the company grow. “Google is proud to help 1,500 Israeli startups dream, build and grow,” the ad said.

The timing of the tech giant campaign is not a coincidence. It’s worth nearly $ 2 trillion and its stock has been trading at historic highs for the past few weeks. However, there is growing criticism of Google and other giants. For example, US President Joe Biden has appointed some of Big Tech’s strongest critics to important positions in his administration.

Google and other big tech companies once enjoyed the circle of innovation, but a few years ago they were too independent, with their power to curb competition and squeeze out all the personal information possible. Their users, who have already begun to realize that they are spending money, sell for huge amounts of money.

Google’s power in online commerce is so great that its advertising campaigns are ridiculous. Google operates in a highly competitive market, and start-ups that want to reach their clients digitally can choose from 10 key platforms. Of course, Google owns some of the world’s most popular services-search engines, mobile phone operating systems, email and video sites-leaving competitors in the dust.

Google Israel CEO Barakrejeb at a conference on Road in 2019. TomerAppelbaum

Startups that need online advertising to grow depend on Google. At the same time, tech giants make it difficult for young start-ups to compete with them. They have so much power that companies can’t raise money for a particular idea because of the fear that giants might come up with something similar. Google is currently being investigated to violate competitiveness and privacy. Advertising campaigns are probably not targeted at start-ups. After all, they really don’t have enough options to advertise.

But if it’s not a start-up, when is the target of the campaign? Of course, workers. Google wants to grow in Israel when there is a shortage of workers and there are many options for potential employees to choose from. Criticism of Google probably limits the potential employee pool, and companies want to minimize the damage.

The campaign is also directed to public opinion, not to mention decision makers, and no one is better suited to improve the image of the public than Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He’s not very popular in polls, but the general public favors him as a successful tech entrepreneur. He is ready to share his achievements in this area with the tech giant, and he still seems to be an emerging entrepreneur in his mind – he can’t give up the meeting with the giant’s CEO.

A man using a laptop at Google’s office in Tel Aviv, Israel

Great achievement for Google

This week, Bennett is expected to head to Tel Aviv as an honorary guest at an event hosted by Google, a powerful private company with a wealth of interest in the government. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister’s Office decided to allow Google to edit the guest list itself and give it a sign of their approval.

The same hierarchy is written in the invitation text. “Google Israel CEO Barak Regev invites you to an intimate CEO event. It’s an open conversation with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.” Then it’s Bennett’s turn. Bennett invites participants to ask questions and talk about a variety of industry-related issues.

Mark Israel Selem at a cabinet meeting held in November in Knesset, Jerusalem by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

If Bennett wants to talk to foreign directors and entrepreneurs at the R & D Center, he can certainly do so. In fact, just last month he hosted a forum for growing companies in his office (and, interestingly, they were asked to come to Jerusalem). They were attended by Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of Science and Technology and Space, and Dror Bin, Secretary of the Israeli Innovation Authority. So it was a meeting of experts.

For Google, this is a big achievement. It seems that he is in charge of the Israeli government and positive public opinion at a time when it is needed. Oracle is currently fighting to overturn the victory of Google’s bid to provide cloud services to the Israeli government. Google is working on investigations and potentially threatening regulations around the world, both regarding antitrust concerns and privacy breaches. So far, tech giants haven’t challenged in Israel. Foreign R & D centers, including Google, are facing negative reviews in Israel and have already begun attempts to curb them.

Bennett made a similar mistake in August when he met with social media influencers to encourage coronavirus vaccination. The meeting was held at the Facebook office. Facebook is a social network that seems to be the most fertile place for conspiracy theories and fake news about the same vaccination.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Facebook Israeli CEO Adi Soffer Tini attend the company’s office in August. Chime Zack / GPO

Now, as Bennett declares in his invitation, he wants to hear from the CEO, “How can we all help increase talent in the tech market?” If the Prime Minister wants to delve into this issue, he needs to hear how the increase in the number of foreign R & D centers in Israel has affected the fierce competition of employees.

Is the place to do this an event hosted by Google itself? Absolutely not. And what message does the Prime Minister’s Office convey to tax or antitrust officials, for example, when the Prime Minister himself pilgrimages to tech giants?

In response to a report on The Marker’s meeting released last week, the Prime Minister’s Office said: High-tech worker. To achieve this goal, we need to work with the high-tech sector and its representatives.

“The meeting attended by the Prime Minister includes a wide range of representatives expressing the needs, opportunities and challenges of the entire sector. The Prime Minister’s participation in the meeting was approved by the relevant legal authorities. With instructions. ”

