Technological innovation to make life easier this season

Living in Nigeria has many restrictions and disadvantages, especially when it comes to financial transactions. This could be a traditional banking network, a bank server down, an ATM terminal not paying for it, and so on.

We understand the fears and concerns of Nigerians about financial institutions. Especially during the festive season, when the most people need to visit.

There are virtually no days when people aren’t trying to make financial transactions in a seamless way. You may ask yourself, why? What about other financial solutions that aren’t working? There are many valid questions, but the only valid answer is Doll.

Are you wondering what a doll is? Dolls are a convenient digital wallet for making and receiving payments and accessing low interest rate loans using your phone number. It is interesting.

Besides providing users with these services and customized virtual cards, low interest in loans, fast and reliable transfers in apps, Dole is an application integrated into both Android and IOS. An app that aims to continuously take the customer experience to the next level using.

Dolls have proven to be superior to traditional means and competitors in breaking geographical constraints and minimizing the cost of providing financial transactions.

In the spirit of the season, Doll aims to reward some of its loyal customers through the launch of the Secret Santa – 5-day Christmas campaign. Dolls will distribute N50,000 cash to 5 Doll customers during the campaign period.

Are you excited about this? Yes, you need to. All you need to do to win is to download the Dole app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store for IOS users and perform one of the following activities:

Ask someone to download the app and make a transaction through the app. Purchase N2,500 or more broadcast times with the app. Make a transaction with a Dole virtual dollar card. Send cash from the doll app to another doll user. Actively active on Dolls’ social media platform.

The Dole app is user-friendly and embodies the vision of providing access to financial services for everyone in Nigeria.

The Dole app can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store for IOS users.

For more information, please visit www.dole.app.

