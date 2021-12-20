Scientists developing lung cancer early detection tests





Manchester scientists are working with the world’s best doctors to develop groundbreaking early detection tests for lung cancer.

After studying at the University of Manchester, Dr. Na Yu (Cherry) Chia launched Erlea Dx, a medtech startup.

Her research on blood-based testing for early detection of lung cancer is currently drawing attention from the global scientific community.

She states: This test is a game changer for millions of people around the world who hear the devastating words that can lead to lung cancer each year. Current tests for lung cancer are costly, inaccurate, and involve invasive procedures.

Our vision at ErleaDx is to make early detection of lung cancer as easy as a finger stick test at home.

Dr. Chia, founder and CEO of Erlea Dx, is currently working on product development and clinical adoption of the Mirlung Dx lung cancer detector and hopes that the prototype will be available to lung cancer patients in the United Kingdom by 2023. increase.

Over 75% of lung cancer patients in the United Kingdom are still diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease.

The pandemic exacerbated the situation and significantly increased the number of patients who developed lung cancer in the later stages.

UK health experts predict that COVID-19 will cause an additional 1,300 or more lung cancer deaths five years after diagnosis.

ErleaDx’s goal is to develop a handheld device for lung cancer detection that works like a glucose test meter for diabetics.

The company has developed a unique technology to detect microRNA biomarkers during the early onset of lung cancer.

Dr. Chia was one of the winners of the 2021 Venture Future Business Start-up Competition in the healthcare category of this early lung cancer detection project. Venture Father is a major annual startup contest for all current students, researchers, and recent graduates throughout the University of Manchester.

The project also landed a UK Wellcome Trust grant to support pilot clinical research in Manchester, turning the research into a marketable product with the prestigious A * STAR GAP $ 100,000 grant from the Singaporean government. rice field.

