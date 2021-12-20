P & G harnesses the power of partnership to drive innovation and impact





This article is sponsored by P & G.

As the climate crisis continues to demand more urgent action from businesses and governments, Procter & Gamble is even more daring to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) across its global operations. By announcing our ambitions, we have expanded our commitment to the environment. Supply chain from raw materials to shelves by 2040.

The P & G brand, trusted by billions of people around the world, has the opportunity to play a key role in significantly reducing GHG emissions. Not only do these brands support P & G inclusive of climate goals, but they can also generate far greater benefits than the footprint of the P & G supply chain, given consumer reach.

In this interview, Jerry Porter, Senior Vice President of Research and Development in the P & Gs Fabric and Home Care sector, leverages the power of partnership to innovate and help the department behind Tide support P & Gs’ Net Zero ambitions. Introducing how we are promoting impact. Achieve your own 2030 brand goals.

Todd Cline: How important are partnerships and collaborations in helping Tide reach its sustainability goals?

Jerry Porter: Companies need a strong climate change plan. Now there is no time to be late. But in reality, today’s imminent environmental problems cannot be solved by individuals, organizations, or groups alone. Finding ways to reduce emissions along our own business and supply chain is important, but that’s just part of the puzzle.

For brands like Tide, for example, two-thirds of the impact comes from the consumer stage of use. Therefore, in order to have the greatest impact possible, we work on both sides of the coin, finding efficiency at every stage of our business, from design to manufacturing to distribution, and embarking consumers on a sustainable journey. You need to find a way to make sense.

Klein: What partnership does Tide currently have in relation to accelerating sustainability innovation?

Porter: Sustainability is an innovation challenge that requires partnerships between the private, non-profit and public sectors, involving all aspects of the P & G fabric care business from the beginning to the end of the product life cycle. .. This is what we call creating a decarbonized future through transformative collaboration.

One of the most interesting partnerships is Tide’s work with NASA to test and discover the first laundry solutions in a resource-constrained space environment, announced earlier this year. Tide and NASA scientists have collaborated to develop a fully biodegradable detergent called NASA Tide. This is the station where the water used for washing is used.

Space has always been a hot topic, and as a brand with a history of reinventing and destroying the category, we were excited to partner with NASA to develop a laundry solution to support the exploration of the next big frontier. But the truth was even more intrigued by what the development of this technology meant for consumers on the planet. Ultimately, our goal at NASA’s work is to incorporate what we have learned from washing in water-constrained spaces to create a more sustainable, low-water, low-energy laundry solution for consumers and the planet. Is to develop.

We are also partnering with our suppliers to develop carbon-efficient ingredients for use in fabric care products, saving energy and CO2 in use without sacrificing consumer pleasure in cold cycles.

Finally, Silicon Valley-based startup Twelve is excited about the ongoing pilot development project and seeks carbon capture as one way to drive carbon conversion and reduce raw material or upstream footprint. doing. Impact after consumer use.

Improving and scaling carbon capture technology over the next few years is important to our long-term Net Zero goal, and we know that this is an area that many people in the manufacturing industry want to move forward. I know.

Klein: How does Tide leverage partnerships to drive impacts other than innovation in new technologies and products?

Porter: Energized by an ongoing unique partnership focused on driving sustainable behavioral change at the stage of use.

As a consumer goods company, we are always focused on consumers. We listen to their opinions and better understand their needs and expectations related to sustainability. While they are interested in sustainable products and expect companies to play their part, many companies enjoy the benefits of sustainability at the expense of the benefits of the product. I learned that I didn’t want it. For example, in the laundry category, consumers expect the same level of cleaning for detergents, but take a sustainable approach.

We also learned that poorly performing products can encourage negative compensation behavior that ultimately has a negative impact on the environment, such as washing with hot water or rewashing items if they do not clean. I was scared. Importantly, consumers are not very happy with these proposals that undermine sustainable behavior.

Therefore, we have two challenges. We need to reduce our footprint. We also need to help consumers reduce their footprint when using their products by offering more sustainable and superior products with no trade-offs.

As mentioned earlier, much of Tides’ climate footprint comes from the consumer’s stage of use, and more specifically from the energy required to heat the water in the wash cycle. Consumers often choose to wash hot or warm because they believe it will be better clean, and historically it was true. But in recent years, Tide has worked hard to change that.

The potential environmental impact of consumers switching to cold is enormous. If three in four Tide consumers switch to cold water cleaning, they can reduce GHG emissions as much as removing one million cars from the road in a year.

The challenge is that behavioral changes are difficult. We need to promote habit changes by not only educating consumers to wash in refrigerated operations, but also by reminding consumers of their behavior and its benefits in every aspect. This is where partnerships are invaluable in terms of education and awareness.

For example, Tide has partnered with the NFL to handle heavy sweat, mud, and blood-stained laundry, recognizing Tide’s detergency in the cold and leading NFL fans on a journey to “turn it cold.” .. Through the partnership, 16 NFL teams have promised cold-water washing, aiming to move £ 1m of laundry to cold-water on Tide each year, with 80 million NFL fans joining in to change the dial from hot to cold. I urged you.

We also worked with clothing giant Haynes to further prove that T-shirts, underwear and socks can be washed with cold water. Recent collaboration efforts include calling for consumers to look to cold product packaging and including Tide coupons and TidePod samples in their Hanes purchases to encourage consumers to switch. ..

Klein: Is there a final idea for GreenBiz readers related to harnessing the power of partnerships to advance sustainability goals?

Porter: The climate crisis affects us all. Therefore, we are all responsible for doing something about it. In addition, consumers naturally expect brands they love, trust and support to take the lead in the fight against climate change.

After all, what this means is that, as a business, we all share a common goal. In that case, the possibilities of organic, mutually (and ultimately universally) beneficial collaborations are endless if we look for them and keep the lines of communication open.

