Safer than regretting how 5G broadcasts can save lives





The July 2021 flood in western Germany affected 42,000 people (Photo: Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images).

Jochen Mezger (ARD Competence Center for International Spectrum Management)

Water came on the night of July 14th to 15th – lots of water. The Ah River in western Germany, usually calm, only 60 cm deep, has become an all-eating monster. At 19:00, it exceeded the historic height of 3.21m. One hour later, the top measurement point overrun. The last value sent before the measurement system failed was 5m. The estimated maximum water level at night was about 7m.

A disaster alert has been triggered. Large amounts of water indiscriminately washed away people, homes, bridges and railroad tracks, flooding much of the area. Overall, the floods killed 133 people, injured hundreds, killed a total of 42,000, and lost almost all of them, 17,000.

Collapse of PPDR

The situation was exacerbated by the rapid failure of power supplies and the resulting collapse of mobile and digital PPDR (Public Protection and Disaster Relief) networks. In the end, all that remained as a means of communication was the elevated analog PPDR system and the broadcast transmitter. In particular, audio broadcasting was important to inform and support people in such an existential crisis, and to strengthen – yes, very important –. People used battery-powered radios or, if possible, went to cars that still exist and switched on the receivers to hear.

Many of the mobile base stations in the area were down due to the flood itself or power outages. Mobile networks are a commercially driven network infrastructure that is not obliged to remain operational in these adverse situations. As a result, there is virtually no battery backup, mains replacement system, and resilient infrastructure to maintain operation.

In contrast, many broadcast transmitters can rely on emergency operating equipment such as diesel engines, bidirectional transmission links, and onsite redundant equipment.

The decisive lesson learned from the catastrophe is that as mobile networks went down, the widely used smartphones in all pockets became useless. These devices can receive not only audiovisual content, but also graphics and data to display videos about, for example, weather maps, evacuation routes, or places that protect others or yourself. In principle, these devices have the potential to enable far richer and more comprehensive emergency messages than traditional audio broadcasts.

Reach your smartphone

5G broadcasts (here we refer to LTE-based 5G terrestrial broadcasts) have the potential to be a solution as they are completely self-contained broadcast networks that can rely on the existing established emergency broadcast capabilities described above. .. On the receiver side, you can easily charge your smartphone with a power bank or car battery.

Many broadcasters are considering the introduction of 5G broadcasting as a new technology, especially for smartphones and tablets. It’s a “proprietary sales offer” because it’s the only public system that can send and receive to these devices for days, even in catastrophic situations.

And don’t forget the hearing impaired. They can greatly benefit from such systems that use audio and video simultaneously as a means of communication.

Of course, 5G broadcasting can also be used for daily distribution of audiovisual broadcast content and services. Proper spectrum in the fiercely contested UHF band is essential for 5G broadcasting.

Climate change increases the incidence of floods, fires, wildfires and even tornadoes in Europe. 5G broadcasts can at least reduce communication blackouts.

A wand that won’t fall.

* 5G broadcast here refers to LTE-based 5G.

This article was first published in the 50th issue of tech-i magazine.

