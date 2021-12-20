Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD Review: Perfect R8? Review 2021





How long?

The naturally aspirated 5.2 liter V10 heart is mechanically the same as the one found in the middle of the previous R8, but here it is told to develop a 562bhp. That’s 30 horsepower more than it was used in the R8 RWD, but by 2022, it’s a very entry-level power for a supercar.

It’s okay if the price is also entry level

Don’t pretend that 126,885 isn’t a fortune, but it looks like a fascinating value. It looks like a supercar. It sounds like a supercar. It is a high-quality interior with full facilities. And it does 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and runs perfectly up to 204mph. So while that supercar is also fast, abandoning the Quattro Drive means that this R8 will give you the traction needed for a truly shattered launch.

Most other peacock marks have long abandoned the territory of my first supercar of this kind. Upon final arrival, the McLaren Altura Hybrid will start at 182,000. The Maserati MC20 is especially expensive.

With this kind of money, it’s hard to buy a better car than Porsche’s spectacular 911 GT3, but it’s hard to get on the list. There is no R8.

But it doesn’t look like a new supercar, right?

Well, no. Note that Audi Otaku gets the angled bumper and proud tailpipe that the Performance RWD arrived at the modified R8 in 2019 and does not fix the fixed wings to the Quattro model with the RWD 27,000 higher. I think it’s a fairly new wheel.

But to most people, this looks like the same Audi R8 we know since 2014. It’s smart, purposeful, and fairly modest. Avoid matte red paint. It looks like a novel eraser you can get at the Audi Museum gift shop.

Is this an Audi that is fun to drive?

what? It’s a pretty rare variety. There is a driftable current RS3 super hatch, and that’s it. But if the RS3 shows a turning point on the Audi R and Ingolstadt wanted to be known for more than sharp LED light features and understeer, the R8 Performance RWD continues the trend. That little riot.

What are you good at?

Let’s rattle the basics. The engine is sensational. It packs more world-class opportunities into just 562bhp than the twin-turbos manufactured by McLaren, Ferrari, BMW and Aston Martin at 600, 700 and 800 horsepower.

When the throttle response is this crispy and this enveloping song hits your ears, you never want it to go from 0 to 60 faster. What you want is to immerse yourself in the noise infinity pool for as long as possible.

The current unreleased hero of the R8 is the 7-speed twin clutch gearbox. That’s perfect. There are no other words.

Flat chat upshifts are seamless, downshift obedience, and each throttle blip is delicious, but it still oozes like a hybrid Lexus when instructed to automatically deal with traffic, hill starts and parking. Even nostalgic idiots like me don’t miss the manual when loose paddle gearboxes are categorized this way. However, the paddle itself shouldn’t really be made of plastic from a pound shop.

In most cases, this interior is beautiful and dilapidated. Many of the jagged metal switchgear Audis were sadly bottled for modern cars, a fun flash of carbon and leather, and a special, cocoon-like, spacious and clever design. There is no way to feel that the Ferrari SF90 Straderless cockpit is so expensive and three times as expensive.

How about rear wheel drive?

By then, I was. If you started your business in RWD in just six and a half years, you may not realize that the front wheels are unpowered. In its highly stable and friendly mid-engined car, Eurofighter-style computers aren’t the only ones that maintain Ferrari’s straight flight.

But it’s definitely not boring. Here, the stability control isn’t turned off completely, so I enjoyed it most in Performance Dry mode (there’s also a wet and snow setting for brave people).

It will slide so much, you need to catch it properly with steering, or the car may just spin out if you are feathering the gas. Being brutal with a (very) big pedal, ESC oh, you just go crazy and shut down the slide. So it rewards delicacy and ambition, but does not allow untalented people to crash.

Is it freaky or as great as Ferrari’s magical side slip angle control?

no. You can feel the system working under you, but Ferrari can rock you with an electronic hug just by splitting it for a long time with the e-diff that saved your life. .. But for the Audi R8, this is a revelation. Get it on track. That guy.

Is there anything you are not very good at?

When you’re really leaning on the R8, the body control is still a bit elastic when you need multiple strokes for the suspension to settle completely after loading it. And when you lean on them, the ceramic brakes become pretty pongee and complain. They shouldn’t complain if you’re spending thousands of pounds on fade-free stoppers. Audi doesn’t plan to offer them in British cars anyway, so it’s just an issue for the British who would have to brake early.

So what is the verdict?

If you’re an awake night steering feedback enthusiast wondering which tread pattern provides the richest road-reading texture, the R8 isn’t required like the 911 GT3.

But if you’ve always dreamed of the R8 and found its quattro all-wheel drive a fun sponge, take a look at this. Its most rare thing: a fun Audi. Audi that makes you grin. And when you get a little cheeky, spin.

