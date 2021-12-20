Watch the first complete trailer of the new Halo TV series on Paramount Plus





The first good footage of the long-awaited “Halo” TV series has arrived on Paramount Plus. This is a live-action version of the famous first-person shooter Xbox game.

One of Microsoft’s Xbox flagship franchises, Halo, is a military-style SF / fantasy video game series focused on the experience of Master Chief John-117, a group of Super Soldiers coded by Spartans. I’m guessing. With his fellow artificial intelligence companion Cortana. The original trilogy of the game focuses on the interstellar war between humanity and the alien alliance known as the covenant. For more information, see our guide to the highest to lowest ranked Halo games.

Little is known about the series, except for the main cast members. Pablo Schreiber will play game star Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, joining him with Jen Taylor (Cortana), Charlie Murphy (McElh), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), and Natascha McElhone. Plays Dr. Catherine Halsey. , Author of the Spartan-II program and the Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor.

Master Chief John-117 is seeking advice from his AI assistant, Cortana, in a screenshot of “Halo Infinite.” (Image credit: Microsoft)

The first entry into the franchise began shortly after the first Xbox in 2001, and its momentary popularity contributed significantly to the success of Microsoft’s first game console. Since then, Halo has become one of the highest-selling media franchises in history, with more than 81 million copies sold worldwide as of February 2021.

In this video, the armor of VI Mjolnir, the mark of Master Chief, and the high charity, PO2 Kai-125 (Kennedy), Vannak-134 (Bentley Kalu), and the aircraft carrier of the D77-TC Pelican army, which are the sanctuaries of the Covenant, are briefly described. You can get a glimpse of it. more.

“You are special,” says Dr. Halsey (McKelhorn) in a narration. “In fact, I rely on it. We’re lost in the dark, but you give people hope and I’m always with you. This is a new beginning. think.”

A spectacular M12 light reconnaissance vehicle or desert warthog in action with a screenshot of “Halo 3”. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Most of the fan response is very positive and some are concerned that it’s not true to the history of the game, but Steven Spielberg is barely noticed as the executive producer of the series. That said, he’s just one of the show’s 10 executive producers, and in Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount Plus needs a huge amount of producers, co-producers, executive producers, and co-executive producers. We have already seen how we feel. At a show like this. Therefore, it is probably never known how much he contributes and what exactly it is.

This also rekindled the story of Neil Blomkamp’s “Halo” project in 2005. The project had an impressive list of supporters, including Peter Jackson, who will be producing, and Alex Garland, who wrote the script. Conceptual work has reached some trailers, as well as several props, including a fully functional Warthog made by Jackson’s New Zealand-based props and special effects studio Weta. .. Tragically, Fox and Universal didn’t have the foresight that these visionary people had. There were disagreements, budget cuts, and eventually the entire project was killed.

The latest game in the series, Halo Infinite, was released on Windows PC and Xbox Series X on December 8th. The TV series “Halo” will premiere in the United States in 2022 and will be distributed globally by CBS Studios International.

The best Paramount Plus deals of the day

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/halo-tv-series-first-look-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos