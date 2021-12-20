Marlow brings innovative D2C menstrual products to the market





The startup was also recently approved by Health Canada.

Marlowe launched a consumer business on December 8th that offers innovative menstrual products with the mission of building a community that is good for menstruation and sexual health.

Marlows’ main differentiator in the tampon market is that its products are sold in parallel with lubricant bottles.

The startup was also approved by Health Canada in October, eight months after submitting details on Marlows' product composition and ingredients, quality management system, and procedural standards.

Menstruation, for ourselves, knows how ridiculous it is that menstruation is a subject infused with whispers and misinformation. I decided to change that.Simone God Bout

London-based medical device startups also raised $ 500,000 in May from angel investor Storm Fisher co-founder Chris Guillon with a simple agreement to future equity (SAFE). Karen Lang; François Arbor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Design Stripe. George Gillon; Next Canada, where Marlow was a member of the 2021 cohort.

Made of 100% organic cotton, Marlows tampons are intended for use with aloe-based, pH-balanced, water-based lubricants. The startup said that there is currently no option to lubricate tampons on the market other than using drugstore options.

We have repeated many designs, which have created an innovative cross-slit valve opening to the lubricant bottle. This allows customers to easily and without confusion the lubricant in the tampon.

Startups are also positioning their menstrual products as a sustainable alternative to the industry, known for their significant environmental impact.

Marlow emphasizes that the lubricant is free of fragrances, dyes and irritants. Its tampon applicator is sugar cane-based plastic, a sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastic applicators.

Tampons and applicators are used only for a short period of time, but their plastic materials are dumped in landfills for years. In the average lifetime, a person who is menstruating throws away about £ 400 of the package from the product during menstruation. When washed away, it often reaches landfills, sewers, and waterways.

Marlowe tampons can be purchased alone or with a bottle of lubricant. Each box is sold in 18 tampons wrapped in a compostable package. Marlow runs on a subscription model where customers get three boxes of tampons containing three lubricants every 90 days.

Its founders Simone Godbout, Kiara Botha, Nadia Ladak, Harit Sohal, and Natalie Diezyn came up with the idea of ​​a venture from a climax course project as a student at the Western Universitys Ivey Business School.

Their plans focus on how current sanitary products are limited, highlighting common issues such as swimming with tampons and overly feminine brands that didn’t resonate with them. did.

According to the data, 54% of women said they did not use tampons because they felt uncomfortable. Another reason is that toxic shock syndrome, which accounts for 40% of study participants, is worried, and 27% of women say they don’t know or are worried about inserting it.

In a study conducted by Marlow this year, startups experienced discomfort in 86% of menstrual patients when inserting a tampon due to conditions such as anxiety, light flow, vaginal dryness, or vaginismus. I found that.

Marlowe CEO Godbout knows how ridiculous it is for us to be a subject full of whispers and misleading information. I decided to change that.

Godbout pointed out brands such as Peloton and ClassPass that lead conversations about physical health, and companies such as Headspace and Calm that hold discussions about mental health. She said it was time to look forward to sexual health. And I hope Marlowe is at the forefront of this next wave of wellness.

