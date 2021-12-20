Parliamentarians who don’t use Google





When I find something that I think is injustice, I just don’t buy the product, says Buck, who sits behind the desk in the Rayburn House office building. He wore a dark, lightly checked suit, and his white hair was cut nearby. He soaked in oatmeal breakfast from the house carryout. The Make America Great Again hat on the shelf behind him.

For the past two years, Buck has performed or is about to stage Capitol Hill Boycott, one of most Washington companies (Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Twitter). .. He said those companies are using their incredible power to unfairly crush small competitors, abuse user privacy for profit, and settle the Chinese government for immunity and censorship maintenance. Insists. (Of course, companies refuse to do these things.)

Buck called on his Republican colleagues to swear to rob election donations from those companies. But Buck personally goes a little further. He doesn’t search the web on Google, he says. He tells the staff not to order from Amazon. He also doesn’t use Facebook to communicate with his family. If they want to talk to me, they call me, he says. Buck says it’s a conscientious thing.

All the changes from eccentric members of the House to meaningful members are that Buck happens to be one of the most responsible people to oversee Silicon Valley in Washington.

Ten months ago, Bach took over the highest rank of the Republican Party in the Antimonopoly Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. He says he was stunned when the subcommittee took more than a year and a half to investigate competition in the digital market and delved into the work. He has come to believe that Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook are bullying competitors, tracking users and generally abusing considerable power in American life. As a prosecutor, it was really unpleasant for me. They are crimes, he says. They are the people behind the bar.

(Of course, companies reject the idea that executives are behind the bar.)

Joe Bydens Washington is currently working on what to do with the American tech industry, and this summer Bucks’ own subcommittee aimed to conquer the Big Four, as is known. Approved a drastic set of bipartisan bills. (Twitter, a much smaller company than others, has largely escaped antitrust surveillance.) Buck is optimistic that at least some of them will be legal, but in the meantime. He is betting what he calls my little personal protest.

Liberals do not monopolize careful consumption, he says. He entangles his fingers. AOC and Kenbuck, he says and laughs, just like that.

What does Congressman actually look like to curse some of the most popular and most ubiquitous technologies of modern life?

His policy can make things awkward. In mid-September, Buck was a featured speaker at the nearly one-day POLITICO virtual event on the relationship between Washington and the American technology industry. However, the session was hosted on a platform optimized for the Google Chrome browser that Buck vowed. The music looped jokingly for 18 minutes while his staff worked to log him in.

Buck says: Well if his staff told him in advance, well this is going to use google, I know you, [said] Red flag.

Last Tuesday, Buck had reporters follow him as he tried to navigate his daily life at Capitol Hill without the benefits of Big Tech Tools.

I’m not going to offend Congressmen, but I’m not sure if Buck believes in him when presented with the idea of ​​avoiding Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, ACLU senior staff Technician Daniel Khan Gilmour says.

Like Buck, Gilmor is worried that control technology tools will dominate people’s daily lives in the enterprise. He doesn’t even use most social networks, but says he’s struggling to abandon the Big 4 altogether. You cannot engage in the modern world while being pure.

People who completely refrain from social media and other big tech products are sometimes referred to as digital vegans. Buck, inevitably, turned out to be a more digital vegetarian. Shortly after lunch, he met with fellow Republicans in the adjacent Longworthville. Going down the marble corridor, he pulls out a cell phone dressed in an American flag case. That way, he says he knows where he needs to be and what he needs to do.

It’s also an iPhone. Like the Apple iPhone. Back gets it. The Houses IT unit provides the office with two officially licensed phone options: an iPhone running the Android operating system and a Samsung phone. However, Android is backed by Google, so the back had to choose between two of the Silicon Valley giants. (His decision isn’t just about backs. According to HouseInformationResources, about 99% of the more than 10,000 mobile devices in the house are iPhones.)

Buck opens a color-coded calendar on your iPhone. If this is in the late 1990s, Buck may have a problem. That Microsoft Outlook, and at the time, Microsoft was a Washington poster child of bad behavior in the tech industry. The Justice Department resolved an antitrust proceeding with the company in 2001, and today Buck considers Microsoft to be less of an oligarchy than a useful alternative. Its Bing search engine competes with Google and owns LinkedIn, a challenger to Facebook.

I have no problem with Big Tech, says Buck. I have a monopoly and the question of how they use their monopoly power.

If he swore Microsoft, he would fail, says Bradford Fitch, chairman of the Independent Parliamentary Foundation. This is the default for everything from email to calendars to web conferencing, as Microsoft is built into Houses operations.

