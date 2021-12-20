Friction-free store technology introduced in Giant Co.s’ new e-commerce center





Retail Business Services (RBS), a service company at Ahold Delhaize USA, has introduced frictionless store technology to new locations that allows people to shop in small format stores in seconds. Giant Co. is a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Philadelphia offering this solution as an option for more than 125 employees to seamlessly purchase fresh and healthy products at work.

This innovative technology was created to meet the needs of connected customers and busy employees who are constantly moving, says Rom Kosla, RBS EVP, IT and CIO. When an individual downloads the app, they can scan in, shop, and go out. It’s very easy. Shoppers can get snacks, salads, fresh fruits and even milk cartons on their way home. This is a feature especially relevant for places like this where team members need to go offsite to buy food.

Working with UST, a digital transformation solutions company, to develop store technology in 2019, RBS guided application development, technology connectivity and provided food retail expertise. UST and its partners provided stores with artificial intelligence (AI) technology solutions and physical infrastructure. .. This solution, which can be implemented in any space within a few weeks, can be purchased through UST in stores instead of vending machines and full-service cafeterias.

After a successful implementation of this frictionless technology at the Fresh Distribution Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, we were thrilled to be able to offer this technology to team members at the Giant Direct E-Commerce Fulfillment Center in Philadelphia. Giant Co, also based in Carlyle. Our team members know that they appreciate the wide range of light meals, food and drinks that are conveniently available day and night without leaving the building.

Giant employees working at the facility have exclusive access to stores that are not open to the public.

Developed by RBS Innovation Labs and Tech Hub, the application technology utilizes a unique app that allows shoppers to visit stores and charge their purchases via a digital wallet. Inside the store, AI detects the items being removed from the shelves, and anonymous skeleton tracking connects the appropriate items to shoppers.

In the age of e-commerce, companies have many opportunities to evolve and better serve shoppers, said Mahesh Athalye, Senior Director of Retail Platforms and Solutions at UST, based in Aliso Viejo, California. .. Combining AI / ML technology with dedicated smartphone applications, such solutions help shoppers looking for a quick, touchless experience to have a frictionless experience.

RBS serves five omni-channel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. The company leverages the size of local brands to drive synergies, provide industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands in services such as business integrity services (law, risk management, quality assurance). Support your strategy. Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management); Communications and Omni-Channel Services. Financial Business Services; Financial Planning and Analysis; Personnel; Indirect Procurement; Information Technology; Pharmacy Services; Retail Innovation; Store Development; Leasing and Facility Support. Strategy and business development.

With more than 35,000 employees supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, more than 150 online pickup hubs and hundreds of zip code grocery delivery services, Giant Co. Covers the banners of: Giant, Martins, Giant Heirloom Market, GiantDirect and MartinsDirect. The parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is a division of Ahold Delhaize based in Zaandam, the Netherlands, with more than 2,000 stores in 23 states and PG 100, a leading retailer of food and consumables in the United States. No. 10 on the Progressive Grocers 2021 list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://progressivegrocer.com/frictionless-store-tech-deployed-giant-cos-new-e-commerce-center The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos