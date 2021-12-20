“Zero Click Abuse”: Google describes how NSO Pegasus hacked into the iPhone. TechnologyNews





In a global turmoil over NSO’s Pegasus surveillance software allegedly used by various government agencies for individuals, Google wrote in a blog post that the Israeli-based company wasn’t known to anyone on the iPhone. I tried to explain how I hacked.

Google said it recognizes that “NSO sells a similar zero-click feature for Android devices.” A “one-click exploit” is said to occur when a person’s phone is hacked when a link is clicked once.

Also read: In the line of spyware, NSO may shut down the Pegasus unit

Google explained how the Pegasus software was hacked into the iPhone. The search giant said in a post that NSO is now offering clients “zero-click exploit technology” that allows users to attack people’s phones even if they don’t click on phishing links. I am.

“In the zero-click scenario, no user interaction is required,” said the blog post. This means that an attacker targeting a specific person will work “silently in the background” without having to send a phishing message.

Watch: French President Emmanuel Macron changes phone after Pegasus

“This is an undefended weapon,” Google added. Therefore, you can cite Apple’s attack and target people just by using the phone. People with phone numbers or Apple ID usernames may be targeted.

According to Google, Pegasus’s “first entry point” on the iPhone was iMessage.

Pegasus software uses iMessages GIF files to target users. Use the “fake gif” trick to secretly hack a phone even if no one is aware of it.

Also read: Apple alerts users when iPhone is hacked by spyware

The US government recently blacklisted NSO Group. This is because we have provided foreign governments with spyware that uses tools to “maliciously target” government officials, journalists, businessmen, and activists.

According to the post, Apple has addressed this issue and fixed it as it released a new iOS update in September this year.

(With input from the agency)

