Google Cloud Partners with Minsait to Strengthen Digital Sovereignty in Spain





-Two strategic partners provide enhanced and reliable cloud solutions to Spanish organizations in the public and private sectors to innovate while maintaining the confidentiality, security and sovereignty of the most sensitive data. Support

-The co-offer leverages the latest encryption, access, transparency, and data location technologies and will be supported by Google’s new cloud region in Madrid with its launch in 2022.

-This initiative is backed by the Secretary of State on Digitization and Artificial Intelligence of the Ministry of Economic and Digital Transformation (SEDIA).

MADRID, December 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Indra companies Minsait and Google Cloud today announce an expansion of their strategic alliance to jointly provide sovereign cloud solutions to Spanish public and private sector organizations. Did. Meet the highest levels of trust, security, privacy, and sovereignty.

Minsait provides expertise in external encryption key management, security services, cloud infrastructure management services, local support, and ongoing data center auditing.

Google Cloud provides the resilience and agility of public and hybrid clouds based on open source technology, enabling Spanish organizations to innovate autonomously without vendor lock-in. Google Cloud guarantees that your data will be encrypted during storage and transfer. Data locations will also be available in the new Google Cloud region, which will open in Madrid in 2022. In addition, Spain’s public and private sector organizations can benefit from Google’s commitment and investment in sustainability and carbon to reduce its own carbon footprint. -With free energy, we provide the cleanest cloud in the industry.

Full sovereignty with full functionality

Minsait and Google Cloud provide sovereign cloud services to Spanish organizations in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, public transport and government.

“This collaboration with Google Cloud enables us to drive the digital transformation of organizations of all sizes and industries. We will work together to bring competitiveness and innovation to the Spanish market with a sustainable approach and data sovereignty. Backed by our commitment to, Minsit’s expertise as a trusted technology leader in Spain. “

“We are proud to partner with Minsait on this joint digital sovereignty service for public and private sector organizations across Spain. Accelerating innovation and digitization requires the highest levels of security, privacy and sovereignty. We look forward to serving our customers below. “Agreement,” said Isaac Hernndez, Country Manager, Google Cloud Spain.

This initiative was of great interest by the Secretary of State on Digitization and Artificial Intelligence of the Ministry of Economic and Digital Transformation.

“The development of the digital economy and sovereignty inevitably means that citizens and organizations will manage their data and benefit from the availability of sovereign clouds in Europe. This strategic partnership with a Spanish company is in the right direction. It’s a step towards, “Carme said. Secretary of State for Artigas, Digitization and Artificial Intelligence.

Google Cloud and Minsait have a history of collaboration in Spain. As part of the Spanish economic innovation and digitization efforts, the two companies announced in May last year a global strategic alliance to provide products and services aimed at digital transformation of companies and government agencies. In addition, Granada’s AI Lab, one of Europe’s most advanced artificial intelligence centers, was recently launched by Minsit and the University of Granada with Google Cloud as its technology partner.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing our customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner for solving their most critical business problems.

About Minsait Minsait (www.minsait.com) is an Indra company and a leader in digital transformation and information technology. Minsait has a high degree of expertise and knowledge in this sector, with the high ability to integrate the core world with the digital world, leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and flexibility. In this way, we focus on influential value propositions with highly advanced segmentation based on end-to-end solutions, with a focus on transformation and specific impact on customers in each industry. Can be given. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in the Onesait brand’s product range and wide range of services.

IndraIndra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the world’s leading technology and consulting firms and a technology partner for our customers’ core business operations around the world. A global leader in providing unique solutions for specific segments of the transportation and defense market, we are a leader in digital transformation consulting and information technology in Spain and Latin America through our affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive proprietary product with an end-to-end high-value approach and key innovative components. In fiscal 2020, Indra achieved total revenues of € 3,043 million, employs approximately 48,000 people, has local offices in 46 countries and operates in more than 140 countries.

Source Google Cloud

