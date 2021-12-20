Xbox Series X is in stock at RRP on Amazon UK • Eurogamer.net





449 for powerful next-generation consoles, no bundle required.

The Xbox Series X is a powerful next-generation console that gives you access to a large number of the latest and latest generations of games via the Game Pass, but one has proven to be difficult to find. Even Microsoft couldn’t find enough units to run the Halo tournament. However, the Xbox Series X is in stock at Amazon UK, and it seems that it is still in stock. At AmazonUK, you can buy a console for £ 449 RRP, but you don’t need a bundle.

If you’re curious, some bundles are also available. If only the console is sold out, these bundles may be a good backup option. We currently have two game bundles in stock. One is the Series X and Back 4 Blood for £ 475, and the other is the Series X and Far Cry 6 for £ 488. Both are good, affordable games these days, so it’s not a bad option if the unbundled Series X is sold out by the time you read this. Next-day delivery is available in bundles and standard Xbox Series X, so if you want to get a console before Christmas, you’re in luck.

Here are some simple professional tips for you. If it’s difficult to add an Amazon item to your cart due to incredible demand (common to Series X and PS5), you can add the item to your wishlist instead. Then go to your wishlist and the item will appear at the top. From here, you’ll see another “Add to Basket” button that works much more reliably. Using this method, I was able to get a PlayStation 5 for my neighbor when the standard page wasn’t working, so it could be an absolute blessing.

In the future, PlayStation 5 will be the last console to be widely used in stores. With the launch of Sony’s PlayStation Direct shop in the UK, consoles have become more accessible lately if you’re lucky enough to get up early and get a random starting position in the queue, but they’re still sold out quickly. .. At most retail stores.

If you’re more interested in the PS5, or if your Xbox Series X is sadly out of stock by the time you reach this post, consider following Digital Foundry Deals on Twitter (@dealsfoundry). We tweeted when we found links to both consoles and other tech deals, helping hundreds of readers get the next generation consoles over the past year.

