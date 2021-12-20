Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything you need to know about the 2022 flagship





Samsung’s Galaxy S series smartphone release patterns include the first announcement in February. However, that period changed this year when the company announced the S21, S21 +, and S21 Ultra a month ago. As December approaches the end, we can expect new announcements from the company about Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices soon.

Release date and price of Samsung Galaxy S22

Until 2021, Samsung coordinated the next month’s release, announced it in February, and set a release period in March. Currently, it’s not clear if January’s debut is the company’s new release strategy. However, according to South Korea’s Pulse News, some sources said it was revealed on January 28, 2022.

According to a leak by @TheGalox_ on Twitter, the S22 entry shows a price increase of at least $ 50 for the base and Plus variants, but is expected to increase by up to $ 100 for the Ultra variant. The basic Galaxy S22 is expected to be priced at $ 799, the S22 + is expected to be priced at $ 999, and the S22 Ultra variant is expected to be priced at $ 1199.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design, features and accessories

Based on a series of leaks that surfaced earlier, we found that smartphones appear in four different colors: black, white, dark red, and dark green. Thanks to the new 3D rendering by Lets Go Digital, we were able to see what the S22 Ultra’s green variation, Burnham Green (# 27423a), would look like in the end.

Speaking of overall finish, the Galaxy s22 and S22 Plus models are expected to have a glossy finish, while the S22 Ultra has a matte texture. Glossy variants are certainly more sensitive to fingerprints and sweat stains.

The rendering shows that there are four camera setups on the back, three of which are placed one above the other and the fourth camera is extruded to the side directly below the flash. The lens has no housing at all, just lift it up. However, the base and plus variations have a housing around the lens.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad camera setup and also comes with an S pen with a built-in compartment. (Image credit: Let’s Go Digital – 3D rendering)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will also include an S-pen and compartment, similar to the Galaxy Note lineup. A week ago, there were rumors that the device was instead called the S22Note because of the large screen.

According to GSMArena, Samsung will also offer a variety of phone cases, including clear, frames, leather, silicone and protective standing covers. The BOX UK list includes 24 official case options for the base variant, 23 for Plus and 19 for Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications and Hardware

The S22 Ultra features a large 6.8-inch LTPO Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. The base model, on the other hand, is smaller and has a 6.1-inch display. The phone itself will be equipped with the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 with AMD gaming chipsets, depending on the market area.

On the S22 Ultra, the rear quad camera setup features a 108-megapixel main sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture. It is supported by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. For selfies, there’s a 40-megapixel punched-hole camera on the front.

Like the S21 Ultra, new devices will have at least 12GB or 16GB of RAM, starting with a 128GB internal storage variant, followed by 256GB and 512GB. The base variant has a 4000mAh battery, the S22 + has a 4600mAh battery, and the Ultra has a 5000mAh battery, and is expected to charge 45W quickly.

In addition to the splash damage IP68 rating, 5G support is also expected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-s22-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-2022-flagship-7681670/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos