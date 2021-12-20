How good is Google to detect rank operations?





The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

Google offers the best services in the world, and you can search the web for what you are looking for, such as information and products. It also does the tedious task of determining the best results for your query, providing only context-related entries, and ranking those entries in order of reliability or reliability. The higher the rank of the web page, the more interested it was only to click on the first entry in SERP, so Google thinks it’s good.

However, this has a secondary problem. It is a rank operation. Motivated webmasters can develop plans and malicious habits designed solely to manipulate their ranks and make them look more reliable than they really are.

In response, Google has designed an instance of the rank operation and designed a countermeasure to penalize or remove it accordingly. But how good is Google in detecting rank operations?

Problems with defining rank operations

Before going deep into this discussion, it’s important to hash the problem of defining rank operations.

Some examples of rank manipulation are terrible. In the early days of search engine optimization (SEO), it was common for people to spam keywords across websites to raise the rank of their keyword terms. For example, you may find a website that consists only of the phrase “best pizza NYC” over and over again. This clearly serves no purpose other than keyword optimization, has a negative impact on the user experience, and its intent is clear.

Other examples are difficult to define. For example, a rank operation that considers purchasing a link to another website for the purpose of increasing the rank. The same is true if you spam a link to another site, such as through a forum comment. If the publisher voluntarily chooses to link to your site, it is fully acceptable. But what if you paid to publish an article on a well-known publisher’s site and your article contained a natural link to your site? Is that rank operation?

It’s not surprising that Google’s ranking algorithms struggle as well, as it’s difficult for human experts to define exactly what ranking manipulation is.

Google fights rank manipulation

If you find that you are currently practicing rank manipulation, Google has two main tools for penalizing you.

Natural ranking effect. If you use techniques that violate Google’s quality standards, or if you consider your work to be of inadequate quality, your site’s ranking may naturally decline. This usually happens immediately after updating a new algorithm, and the ranking does not change much in the process. In many cases, this can be due to the natural variation in search rankings after such updates. Manual action. If you find yourself practicing a terrible violation of Google’s Terms of Service, you may face manual action from Google itself. In this case, you may be completely blacklisted from Google search results. Don’t worry: if your site was the target of manual action, you would know about it. Google talks to you about penalties and doesn’t get in the way to give you a potential solution. You can also see the current manual action in the Google Search Console.

So what does Google see as a rank operation?

Usually one or more of the following:

User deception / manipulation. If you mislead or mislead your users in any way, Google will catch you. Misleading redirects, masked links, and other forms of manipulation are good ways to attract penalties. Keyword spam. Exact match keywords have become less valuable since the semantic search feature entered the equation. Still, millions of webmasters practice keyword spam to raise their rankings, almost all of which ultimately penalize. Link scheme. Link schemes include dubious practices related to link building, such as buying links and joining link circles. .. Any link scheme can incur penalties. It’s a very low quality task. Spam links, poorly written content, and other poor quality work can be punished.

In other words, if you avoid these high-priority violations, Google could probably flag you for rank manipulation, even if the actions you are taking are intended to raise your ranking. can not.

Conclusion

How good is Google to detect rank operations? That’s good, but not so good. You are not going to escape with an unpleasant breach of Google’s webmaster guidelines. But if you’re really trying to create high-quality work and provide a great user experience, Google isn’t sophisticated enough to know your true underlying intent.

The best SEO strategy today is one that delivers truly great content and a great overall user experience. So is it even fair to certify these behaviors as rank operations in the first place?

