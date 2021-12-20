Would you like to buy a PS5 or Xbox for someone?Talking Tech Podcast





Details: Daily News, True Crime, and Other USA TODAY Podcasts

Listeners, this is Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech. Well, Christmas is just around the corner. As you’ve probably heard about this before, one of the most popular tech gifts is the video game consoles, especially Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. For any retailer, Target, Best Buy, or anyone looking for one of these consoles for weeks or months, you’ve seen the same familiar message over and over again. prize. out. Wherever you go, try it every time, always refresh, do whatever you want, and you may not find it anywhere. However, some consumers were fortunate enough to figure out how to get the new console. Updated at the right time, whether or not I followed someone who warned someone on Twitter.

To be honest, many of them feel like luck. But no matter what happens, you will find that new console. So let’s say you didn’t buy that console for yourself, or for yourself, but for your family, your kids, it might have you have an older kid Hmm, I’m not ready to wrap it yet. There are some things you want to do to prepare it before you actually give it a gift. I write about this in a story you can read at tech.ustoday.com. What you want to do before giving the console as a gift requires a little process, so set it up. So you can prepare your device and start playing right away to prevent your loved ones from taking hours to set up your device.

The first thing I want to think about is where I want to put the console. Do you go in the living room? family room? Does it go to the children’s bedroom? Make sure you understand the location no matter where it is. The most important thing is to make sure you have enough consoles to prevent them from overheating. For example, if you don’t want to put things in the tight space of an entertainment center, or on or underneath. It doesn’t overheat because you want to have a little room for breathing for it. Now let’s get down to the setup part. Many of the processes in all three consoles are very similar. What you want to do, the first step is obviously easy to get it out of the box, connect it to your TV, and turn it on, right?

Again, choose a TV you can get to get started and get ready for TV. For example, for PS5, you will be asked to select a Wi-Fi network and join and join. After that, you are very likely to be asked to update your system software. Therefore, follow the instructions there. In many cases, they will prompt you and tell you that you need to update the software. You can do it then. If not, you can go to Settings and then to the system software and update from there. It also works on Xbox and Nintendo Switch as well. However, one of the fun notes on the Xbox is that you actually have an app and you actually use it to update the console. This is very convenient. This is especially useful because you will reach this where you want to add your account information. But again, the process is very similar to connecting to Wi-Fi, and you may need to update all of this.

Also keep in mind that both the PS5 and Series X controllers have their own type of firmware. So, unlike other systems, if you’ve bought a video gaming system before, the controller is right there and you can plug it in to play it or turn it on and pair it to play it. In reality, the controller has its own firmware. That is, it needs to be updated just like a phone or console. This means that the first time you turn on the controller, you may see that it needs to be updated. Plug it in and the actual controller will be updated and ready to go. I will go there.

When you go online, you will be asked to join the appropriate online network. If you’re using the PlayStation Network, obviously PlayStation, there’s also an Xbox Live for Series X. These allow you to play games online. You can also download the game. If your child already has an account, or if someone you know has an account and you know that information, you log in for them and set it there can. This is a subscription service, so you need to remember that too. If you have children, you may need to enter your credit card information. However, if you’re not sure if you want to see your credit card information on the console, buy a gift card. So, buy two gift cards, add them to your console’s digital wallet, and they will be withdrawn from it. And I found it very useful, and it’s probably the best to actually do it with kids as you don’t have to worry about bringing your credit card there It is the method of. And they are potentially making a lot of profits and making a lot of money on your card.

Instead, just give them a gift card and they have more control over what they use and how they use it, giving them more restrictions. Another benefit of logging in to these services, such as Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, is that if you know the games they play, you can pre-download some of them. So, that way, again, they launch it and turn it on. Their game is right there and ready to play. It is great. The process for Nintendo Switch is very similar. There is also Nintendo Switch Online. That way, if they want to play online, another great bonus is access to many old Nintendo games. This is really great. Another thing to consider is parental controls. This is primarily used if you have purchased a console and are purchasing it for children. If you don’t want to play a particular game, it’s a good idea to consider it, as you can limit the games you play. Games with specific ratings, such as mature, can block it. You can also monitor your spending on the game.

I think there is some control, but players can ask for permission to buy something. You can also see how often they are playing and how long they are playing. You can set a time limit. So if you want to turn something off, you can do it. Each console has its own set of controls. I disassemble it all for you, and you can read more about this, with more details on how to set up the console if you bought the console at tech.usatoday.com You can get the details. Listener, let’s hear from you. Any comments, questions, or show ideas? Are there any technical issues you would like us to address? You can find me on Twitter @ brettmolina23. Don’t forget to subscribe and rate. Or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher wherever podcasts are available. And don’t forget. Want to deliver technical news directly to your inbox? Visit newsletters.usatoday.com to subscribe to the TalkingTech newsletter. It comes out every Thursday. You were listening to Talking Tech, but tomorrow you’ll be back with another quick hit from the tech world.

