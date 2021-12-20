



The Milky Way reappeared when the town turned off all the lights

To reach more cities around the world, we need this awe-inspiring idea created by the United Nations.

Astronomers estimate that if you look up at the night sky on a moonless night, you can see as many as 10,000 stars with the naked eye. Or, at least, you could do so before skyscrapers and streetlights took over our landscape. Due to this light pollution, in many parts of the world, you can only see 100 stars when you look up. And the magnificent Milky Way can’t be seen anywhere. For the first time in humanity’s 200,000-year history, we have been separated from the infinite universe.

See the stars by Studio Roosegaarde [Photo: Albert Dros and Merel Tuk/courtesy Studio Roosegaarde]But the solution to procuring a rare dark sky may be as easy as turning the lights off again. In a project named Seeing Stars, developed by designers / artists Daan Roosegaarde and UNESCO (United Nations Department of Education, Science and Culture), the entire city coordinated a unified turn-off overnight. And what they could suddenly see was extraordinary.

See the stars by Studio Roosegaarde [Photo: Albert Dros and Merel Tuk/courtesy Studio Roosegaarde]“We want to help bring the ancient light of the stars back to the people,” explains Loosegarde. “COVID-19 is increasingly isolating us. Collectively looking at the starry sky creates the much needed connections, wonders, and belongings.”

The event was held in November in the Dutch city of Franeker. One night, Roosengaarde drove on the road, admiring the sight of shining light, and realized that he could no longer see the larger sight of the night sky. After coming up with the idea of ​​darkening the city, he had to figure out which city was right for the pitch.

See the stars by Studio Roosegaarde [Photo: Albert Dros and Merel Tuk/courtesy Studio Roosegaarde]“This was an easy part,” says Roosengaarde. As he already knew, the city of Franeker has the oldest planetarium in the world, and the local fountain is dedicated to the Franeker-born astronomer Jan Oort. “So it was the first city I thought of. I drove there to meet [the mayor], And she immediately said so. “

But even in a town with a population of only 12,000, arranging events has never been so easy. “It’s off, the stars are on. The concept is as simple as that,” says Roosegaarde. “But turning off all the unwanted lights in the city isn’t done with a single simple switch. There are many adjustments, and of course it’s very important not to jeopardize safety. Everyone from the local government to the shopkeepers and residents had to work together in the city center. It takes a fair amount of work. [work], But it’s also what makes it such a connectivity project. “

The number of lights left by the city to guarantee emergency visibility is unknown. However, Loosegarde says there was no accident. Instead, people left the house and went out to the streets, looking up at the sky. They saw the Milky Way belt reappear, shooting stars striped in the sky, and satellites floating. Roosegaarde is likened to looking up at visiting Disney Park.

See the stars by Studio Roosegaarde [Photo: Albert Dros and Merel Tuk/courtesy Studio Roosegaarde]Since the project’s debut, Looseguard and UNESCO have attracted attention from other cities, as well as larger cities. The team looks forward to future events in Leiden, Sydney, Venice, Stockholm and Reykjavik. However, if you want to bring such an event to your town, the United Nations does not necessarily have to be present.

“Share with the community the big dream that we all have the right to see the stars,” Loosegarde advises. “It creates a sense of wonder and connection. And it starts preparing very well. It’s often the most difficult to carry out a simple idea.”

