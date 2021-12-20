With a record investment in the UK, Cambridge is a leader in technology hubs in the region.Technology startup





According to a survey, the UK’s technology sector has made a record 29.4 billion investment this year, and Cambridge has declared that countries are leading the region’s technology cities.

Bumper injection of funds from venture capitalists will be invested by investing in venture capitalists, more than doubling last year’s total of $ 11.5 billion.

A number of unicorn startups worth more than $ 1 billion (750 million) include Depop, a UK used fashion resale app sold for $ 1.6 billion to the US online marketplace Etsy this year, and the car sales platform Motorway. , Reached a high of 29 in 2021.

This $ 1 billion increase in enterprises brings the total number of UK unicorns to 116, according to figures released by the government’s Digital Economy Council, an advisory board. According to DEC, this is compared to 31 in France and 56 in Germany.

References to government level-up policies aimed at reducing the wealth and opportunity gap between London and the rest of the UK were highlighted in the DEC survey. Cambridge has declared it a major regional technology city in the UK, ahead of Manchester and Oxford, reflecting factors such as the high level of venture capital funding and the number of unicorns. Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast are also in the top 10.

Gerard Grech, CEO of TechNation, a government-sponsored trade association, says the UK is very good at fostering and nurturing start-ups and scaling up to successful global companies across the UK. It states. A true network of digital excellence is emerging nationwide through entrepreneurship, driving new employment and wealth creation.

The number of tech jobs in Manchester increased by 165% last year, but the highest tech salaries outside London, the UK’s leading tech hub, averaged, according to figures compiled by data company Dealroom and job search engine Adzuna. Then it was in Edinburgh. 58,405.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzunas, said the technician recruitment is skyrocketing across the UK, but finding skilled staff to fill the position is a problem. The struggle for companies across the country is to have enough skilled staff to fill these positions to allow them to continue to grow, he said.

According to a study, about 30% of UK technology venture capital last year was invested in companies outside London and Southeast England. There were nine of the 29 unicorns formed this year, including the online investment platform Interactive Investor in Glasgow and Vertical Aerospace, an electric aircraft company in Bristol.

Most of the venture capital that flows into the UK comes from the United States, accounting for 37% of the investment and 28% from domestic companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/dec/20/cambridge-is-leading-regional-tech-hub-as-uk-draws-record-investment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos