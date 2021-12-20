Common types of cyberattacks and prevention tactics

With developments in technology, cyberspace has become more exposed and vulnerable than ever. The increased connectivity, remote working, and technology automation have contributed significantly to the spike in cybercrimes. Our personal information, professional documents, confidential or sensitive data, protected health information (PHI), personally identifiable information (PII), intellectual property, and other critical data saved in our computer system or cloud storage are at risk if not managed properly. Therefore, it has become essential to be data management literate to avoid becoming victims of cybercrimes.

Wondering how? Here’s the deal. Enrolling in cyber security programs will equip you with the skills and knowledge to anticipate information security risks. You will also learn to implement innovative ways to protect networks from being tampered with. The course also familiarizes you with a variety of cybercrimes and tools to prevent them.

That’s not all. The advanced curriculum of cyber security programs also prepares you to pursue a career in this realm. This blog provides a deep understanding of cyber security and highlights common types of cyberattacks and prevention techniques.

An overview of cyber security

Cyber security is the practice of protecting networked systems, devices, operating systems, crucial data, and confidential information from the risk of attacks, access, theft, and tamper. In this ever-changing and dynamic business environment, technology is advancing at an incredible pace. Along with technological advancements, cybercrimes are emerging parallelly- constantly creating threats for businesses worldwide. These cyberthreats have the potential to destroy any business in a fraction of a second if ignored. So, let’s talk about potential cyber threats and preventive measures comprehensively in this blog.

Most common types of cybercrimes

Although several types of frequently committed cyberattacks exist, we have listed the top ones in this blog.



Malware

Phishing scams

Man-in-the-middle attack

SQL injection

Website spoofing

DNS Tunneling

Denial-of-service attack

Ransomware

Zero-day exploit

IoT Hacking

Internet fraud

Online intellectual property infringements

Identity theft

Cyber Extortion

Social network fraud

Online impersonation



Tactics to prevent cyber attacks

As cyberattacks increase exponentially, organizations worldwide are forced to invest heavily in mitigating risks and preventing crimes. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global spending on cyber security products and services will exceed USD 1.75 trillion between 2021 and 2025. In order to create a secure cyber world, organizations are paying big fat paychecks to skilled cyber security professionals. These cyber professionals have expertise in tools, such as Zenmap, Burp Suite, Wireshark, Cryptool, etc., to prevent cybercrimes and keep possessions safe from hackers. With in-depth programming language knowledge and technical skills, these professionals use Machine Learning as a research method to ensure cyber security and data governance.

Furthermore, cyber security professionals also assess risks and implement new ways to protect organizations from several cyber threats.