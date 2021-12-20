Tech’s approach to safety innovation





Holdsworth pondered this conundrum and thought that Canada alone needed an easier way to address these various requirements across the vast scope of chemical engineering projects. Building software that automatically connects all such regulations to the corresponding chemical products seemed to be her only logical solution. You will be prompted to: “Do you know how this ingredient can harm the environment and people?” And “Regulations in the UK, EU, US, or Canada are: — Workers can make the best decisions with immediate access to all important information, especially with quick access.

“How other organizations do [like] Municipalities and hospitals do not have the expertise that companies like DuPont have, so they manage some of these chemicals. So I started asking around — to really understand — “How do people manage dangerous chemicals?” And what I found was that it wasn’t. .. Few organizations can provide the resources to properly manage dangerous chemicals, “Hallsworth said. “At best, they manage WHMIS documents, which is what we all need. [do].. However, many of these documents are very technical and may require a degree in chemistry. Still, I’m not really qualified to understand what they’re trying to tell you.So really, our challenge was to draw information from those documents, … organize it in an easy-to-understand way, and build software that could return information to employees and employers in some way. [they can] Manage your products safely. “

There are over 200 million chemical components registered in the Chemical Abstracts Service. We combine many ingredients to make the products we use every day. As an example, Hallsworth explains that both Lowe’s and Home Depot offer the same type of own-brand paints, but these products never exhibit the same chemical composition. Some chemical companies, such as Sigma Aldrich, can even have up to 25 million datasheets on their own. With the seemingly infinite number of products on the market, SDS RiskAssist shines by customizing its client database to the risks that each company needs to handle. This approach allows clients to compare chemicals used for similar functions by danger, such as comparing different brands of brake cleaners and bathroom cleaners.

“That information [workers today] The demands for processing — and the pace at which they are required to handle it — are changing rapidly. Our society is changing rapidly, “says Holdsworth. “Technology is only changing things faster and faster … people are trying to do more with less effort. More people, expertise, and really knowledge to leave the workplace. As more and more people are … workers are being asked to do more with less knowledge — and I think it creates a great deal of mental stress. When there is mental stress People aren’t always at their best, and that’s when you run the risk of safety issues. “

Holdsworth believes that a strong safety culture begins at the top of any organization. The leader just needs to ask a question, she says. By showing a real interest in worker safety, this concern builds a culture of such values ​​that pervades the entire company. When employees feel supported in this regard, it is easier to turn rocks over and reveal safety shortcomings, regardless of inconvenience or cost.

