These Android tricks make your smartphone feel new again





It will take some time to adjust and fine-tune your settings to get the most out of your phone.

Scars Gutirrez / CNET

It’s the end of the year to organize your Android smartphone’s home screen, organize your apps, organize your storage, and make the intended customizations after your purchase. Android 12 is now available on Pixel smartphones (check if your smartphone can get Android 12). This allows you to make more aesthetic and functional adjustments. Also, if you have a Samsung or other Android smartphone, there are quick and easy housekeeping tasks that you can perform to make the right adjustments to your smartphone.

Naomi Antonino / CNET

Start by cleaning the outside of your phone without destroying the screen. Then you can dive into the side of the software. We’ve also talked about how to organize and refurbish your iPhone, but now let’s take a look at your Android phone. In just a few minutes, you can make your phone feel like new again while you wait for the upgrade. Or at least you can convince yourself of it. Here are five ways to organize, reorganize and customize your Android smartphone.

You can also uninstall it from the Play Store.

Jason Cipriani / CNET Remove These Disposable Apps

Check the home screen or app drawer in a few minutes and remove all apps you no longer use. Not only do these apps use valuable storage, they may also have access to personal information and permissions that you approve when you first launch the app.

How to remove an app depends on the creator of the device, but this post covered all the basics. If you don’t see the uninstall option after pressing and holding the app icon, read on.

Read more: The best Android apps of 2021

Left: Pixel 3 file app. Right: My file of Galaxy S10 Plus.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Free up more device storage

After removing the old app, examine the files stored on your Android smartphone to free up more storage. It’s easy to forget all the randomly downloaded files. For example, a takeaway menu in a new location or a GIF sent by a friend. And those files are summed. The fastest and easiest way to manage your phone’s storage is to use the pre-installed File app.

In fact, some phones use the same app variation. For example, in Samsung it’s called My Files. In the Pixel lineup, there are only files. In OnePlus 9, it’s a file manager-you get points.

We recommend opening the app drawer on your mobile phone to access the “Files”. Whatever your phone maker is calling the app can be revealed.

Start by checking the download folder. Here you can delete the files you no longer need or move them to a location such as Google Drive.

Most file apps also show large files stored on your device. For example, the OnePlus 9 Pro file manager app has a section dedicated to files that takes up a lot of space.

Display the home screen as you wish and make it work.

Dive into the Lexy Savvides / CNET home screen settings

One of the best parts of Android is how much you can customize the overall look of your phone. From installing the app’s icon pack to completely replacing the launcher used by your phone, there are many options for personalizing your phone.

You can definitely dive into adjusting the launcher and installing the app icon, but first, dig into the home screen settings that your phone already provides. I do this once in a while, but it’s amazing that tweaking aspects such as the layout of the app can make it feel like a brand new phone.

Press and hold a blank area on the home screen, then[ホーム設定]Select (or its variation). This opens home screen options and allows you to customize various settings.

Read more: These are the best features of Android 12 and some hidden features we have found

Settings such as the size of the app grid. Moving from a grid in a 4×5 app to 5×5 may seem like a small change, but the extra columns can make a big difference (and the same goes for shrinking the grid).

Here you can also set things like swipe down on the home screen to see notifications instead of swiping the screen from the top.

Check each setting that your phone has and try the settings on the home screen.

Device settings are often ignored, but they are very important for proper device settings.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Device Settings Triage

Speaking of settings, now is a good time to review and change the annoying settings. We’ve put together a list of settings that need to be changed and customized to get the most out of your Android smartphone.

For example, turning on Dark Mode not only makes your app look better, but it also shortens the life of your battery. Yes, we will also show you how to prevent the app icon from automatically appearing on your home screen.

See which apps can access which permissions.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Check privacy options

Use yourself and your Android smartphone last before taking a break. Please double check your privacy settings.

Open the settings app and[プライバシー]>[権限マネージャー]Tap. Examine each category to see which apps currently have access to which treasure trove of personal data. Find an app you don’t want to access your location? erase. The same is true for contacts, calendars and cameras.

It doesn’t take long to go through each section. Even if it passes, it’s well worth the effort.

Once you’ve adjusted your Android smartphone, check out these hidden features that you’ll love. There are also document scanners that make it easy to make digital copies of your documents. And let’s take a look at all the reasons to consider buying a Pixel smartphone.

