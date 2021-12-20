Realme GT 2 Pro wins the world’s first three innovations, corporate claims





Three new features of Realme GT 2 Pro, which China’s tech giant praises as the “world’s first innovation” in the smartphone industry, were announced on Monday. These innovations relate to the design, photography, and communication of Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme has worked with renowned industrial designers in the past to continue its new flagship smartphone partnership. The Realme GT 2 Pro’s rear camera setup also includes an ultra-wide camera with a 150-degree field of view. In addition, flagship smartphones are also equipped with innovative antenna switching technology.

Realme announces new features in Realme GT 2 Pro, which claims to be the “world’s first innovation” in the smartphone industry, through a special event livestreamed on the YouTube channel. As mentioned earlier, innovation includes design, photography, and communication capabilities.

Realme GT 2 Pro design innovation

The first of the three innovations includes the paper-inspired Realme GT 2 Pro sustainable design. Realme calls the new design language “Paper TechMaster Design”. China’s tech giant has previously partnered with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who is famous for master edition smartphones, to expand the partnership with the new flagship smartphone. The back panel of the smartphone is made of SABIC’s biopolymer material.

To facilitate an environmentally friendly approach, Realme has also adopted a new box that uses less plastic. This reduced the overall plastic ratio from 21.7 percent to 0.3 percent.

Realme GT 2 Pro Camera Innovation

Realme has also provided a new ultra-wide sensor for the next Realme GT 2 Pro. The new sensor gets a 150 degree field of view, which is 273 percent larger than the 89 degree field of view of the primary wide sensor. The magnified field of view is performed using the new fisheye mode. The new camera mode is said to make photos more attractive with the “ultra-long depth of field effect”.

Realme GT 2 Pro Communication Innovation

The new Realme GT 2 Pro features an antenna array matrix system consisting of the world’s first “ultra-wideband HyperSmart antenna switching” system with 12 wraparound antennas covering all sides of the smartphone. The system is claimed to support the mainstream band in almost all directions with the same signal strength. This allows the smartphone to automatically select the optimal network bandwidth by evaluating the signal strength.

In addition to the antenna switching system, Realme GT 2 Pro also gets Wi-Fi enhancer and 360 degree NFC support. The former utilizes a symmetric antenna design that is claimed to improve signal stability around the phone by 20%. 360 degree NFC employs the top two network antennas that claim to increase NFC coverage by up to 500 percent and detection range by up to 20 percent.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital to talk about 5G Push, Make in India, Realme GT Series, Book Slim, and how stores can improve their position. .. Orbital is available wherever you can get Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/realme-gt-2-pro-specifications-world-first-innovations-design-camera-communications-sabic-2661564 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos