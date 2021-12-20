How to add an NHSCOVID pass to Google Pay





(Pocket-lint)-The NHS app makes it easy to get the COVID path you currently need to access different locations in the UK.

However, logging in to the NHS app is a bit slow and requires a few clicks to access the COVID path, which is not ideal if someone wants to scan.

Fortunately, the NHS app allows you to add your COVID pass to Google Pay. This path is much easier to access and makes scanning faster.

Where can I get a COVID pass and what do I need? NHS app fully vaccinated or negative COVID test

To access the COVID pass, you need to download the NHS app. You can log in to the app using the NHS login. This is the same as using it on the NHS website.

If you haven’t used the app before, or don’t have an NHS login, you’ll need to register and perform some steps before accessing it, all of which are explained in the app. ..

You must be fully vaccinated to get a COVID pass (currently you have been vaccinated twice with an approved vaccine). Alternatively, you need the results of a negative test reported via the NHS.

You are eligible for a COVID pass two weeks after the full vaccine course, but the COVID pass lasts only one month. Then you need to add it back to Google Pay.

If you are using negative test results, the path lasts 48 hours and then you need to report another test to get a new path.

There are two types of passes: nightclubs, soccer matches, or domestic or travel where you are required to prove your COVID status. For travel options, you need to make sure that you also see the information you need for the country you are traveling to. You also have the option to download that information from the NHS app.

How to add a COVID pass to Google Pay

If you qualify for an NHS COVID pass and want to add it to Google Pay, the process is simple. These are the pass guidelines you will need in the UK to gain access to the venue and prove your COVID status.

Open the NHS app on your Android phone. Open the NHS app with the NHSCOVID Pass. Select Domestic Tap in “GPay Save to phone”. Check and agree to the terms of use.

You also have the option to add a shortcut to your home screen. This gives you direct access to your COVID pass without having to open Google Pay first.

If you add a new COVID pass to Google Pay, it will appear alongside the old existing path, but be aware that you can remove the old old path from the menu in the upper right corner.

How to access your COVID pass with Google Pay

When you add your COVID pass to Google Pay, it will look like any other loyalty card. Open Google Pay and[すべて表示]Simply tap, then tap the NHSCOVID path to open it.

If you choose to drop the shortcut on your home screen, you will be asked to verify your ID (usually with a fingerprint) and you will be presented with your path.

Written by Chris Hall. Originally published on December 20, 2021.

