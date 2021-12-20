iCreate promotes investment partnership between Charge + Zone, Gujarat governments for EV charging below





Ahmedabad-based startup incubation center iCreate has promoted a US $ 300 million worth of investment partnership between Charge + Zone and the Gujarat state government, installing 50,000 EV charging stations nationwide. Both partners will be the first on Monday in this regard as part of the investment promotion efforts of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January next year with the aim of expanding EV charging infrastructure across national and state roads across India. I signed the agreement. In the statement.

Charge + Zone, an EV charging network provider, has installed more than 1,250 charging points to provide active business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-business (B2C) networks for both fleet and retail customers. created. According to the statement, 400 charging stations serve about 3,000 EVs (cars and buses) daily.

In collaboration, a network of 10,000 unmanned and app-driven charging stations will be set up on national and state roads in Gujarat and scaled up to over 50,000 charging stations to cover the whole of India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the parties aims to use ultra-fast charging stations to further electrify 10,000 km of national and state roads in the next three to five years.

He also states that it will help lay the foundation for creating a robust charging infrastructure model for the country, thereby enabling consumer e-mobility.

The Gujarat State Government added that it would promote Charge + Zone to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from the state’s relevant departments in accordance with the state’s existing policies.

“This MoU with the Gujarat State Government, the success of the Magnetless EV Motor Project by Sona Comstar and the EVangelise EV Innovation Program have made iCreate a reference point for EV innovators in India,” said Anupam Jalote, CEO of iCreate. Says.

Charge + Zone, supported by iCreate, also offers a comprehensive EV charging solution by providing energy as a service with a battery replacement station, app-driven convenience, and cloud-based technology.

Ultra-fast charging stations will be deployed on national / state roads, but EV charging network companies have introduced AC Type 2 Max Chargers and AC Type 2 Mini Chargers for corporate campuses, gate communities, and business / IT parks. I am aiming to do it. Above all, the statement said.

“We are honored to work with the government to electrify roads with EV charging points in the country, which is one step closer to achieving our mission to set up one million charging points in the country. We are accelerating the adoption of EVs in Japan. ”

The company says it is currently looking forward to installing new hubs for more than 3,000 electric buses for intercity public transport in more than 10 states.

iCreate (International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is the autonomous and outstanding center of the Gujarat State Government and India’s largest institution for transforming innovation-based start-ups into successful businesses.

Located on a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus in Ahmedabad’s Devd Horella, we have supported more than 444 innovations and more than 30 patents with a “high five, entrepreneur first” model and linked them to mentors. .. Market and money.

