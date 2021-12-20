French news channel gains rare access to ApplePark, “one of the most secret places on earth”





The French news channel TF1 has gained rare and exclusive access to Apple Park. It’s called “one of the most secret places on the planet,” talking to top Apple executives, including Greg Joswiack, senior vice president of marketing.

In Cupertino, California, non-Apple employees rarely have access to Apple Park. Prior to the global health crisis, Apple held face-to-face events on campus, but still guests were limited to Steve Jobs Theater, not the main building itself.

TF1 shares new footage within ApplePark and shows staff talking [about] You’re probably working on the next generation of Apple products, software, and services.

As you might expect, this video doesn’t give you a glimpse of unreleased products, and some videos also show blurry views of offices and rooms where new or unreleased products may be stored. The faces of Apple employees are also blurred in segments to protect their identities.

TF1 said many doors remained closed during his stay at “Apple Park” and he followed negotiations with Apple wherever he shot. Talking to TF1, Greg Joswiak (aka Joz) said when Steve Jobs came up with “Apple Park” he wanted to create an office for the future.

When Steve Jobs designed Apple Park, he wanted to build the office building of the future. He wanted a place where people would leave the office, meet by chance, collaborate, and exchange ideas, so he wanted it to be a walking place.

The report adds that employees can participate in formal meetings that can be held in large meeting rooms as they roam around ApplePark to promote creativity. .. Apple is on track to become the world’s first $ 3 trillion company, and Joz believes Apple “if you can imagine something, you can create it. You can make it a reality.” Said.

One of Apple’s top priorities is health, and while at Apple Park, the TF1 crew had the opportunity to talk to Apple’s Vice President of Health, Dr. Sumbul Desai. “Our goal is to provide useful data to users and their doctors. We don’t want to replace this doctor-patient relationship, but we want to improve it,” said Dr. Desai. I am.

“It’s very important to be able to select the data that the user allows for each element. Apple doesn’t receive or display the data. The data remains on the device,” he added about the privacy of the user’s health data. I did.

TF1 also spoke to Apple’s Vice President of the Environment, Lisa Jackson, about its initiatives and efforts in environmental protection. ApplePark itself has a roof covered with solar panels, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption. “This is what our customers expect. And for us, it pays more attention to the materials we use, reuses some of them, and recycles this from the design of our products. It means innovating to take into account, “Jackson said.

Here is a complete French segment of almost 4 minutes of the exclusive look of TF1’s “Apple Park”.

