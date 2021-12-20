Big Tech Trajectory for Investors: US vs. World





Looking at the list of the top 10 companies by market capitalization, we can see a lot about the state of the world in 2021.

The two mainstays of 20th century business, the conglomerate and the state-owned enterprise, hang there in the form of Berkshire Hathaway and Saudi Aramco. The rest fall under the banner of US-listed technology. With a total market capitalization of $ 8.8 trillion (£ 6.6 trillion), four of the top five spots are occupied by West Coast giants Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.

In a sense, every company in history was a technology company. But what sets modern technology companies apart is their unprecedented ability to grow and innovate, both in terms of social impact and investors. Emphasizing their American roots tells a story about American capitalism and business, but it also believes in the company’s huge global reach.

So where should investors start? Mike Seidenberg, portfolio manager at Allianz Technology Trust, suggests a more accessible place for investors in the pharmaceutical industry: pain.

“Where there is pain, there are opportunities for technology,” said Seidenberg at this month’s Investors Chronicles technology investment webinar. “It’s as easy as backing up storage and allows iPhone orders to be routed to the correct McDonald’s. It poses potential operational challenges for businesses and consumers. It’s about identifying and understanding how a company solves that problem. “

For Kanishk Swarup, a partner of financial advisory firm Compound Wealth Planning, this problem-solving will lead to more and more binary results as digital transformation accelerates.

“There are certain sectors and companies that will become the next Facebook, Google, and Amazon in the world. Similarly, some companies will disappear because they have no intention of sustaining themselves,” he claims. did. “Stock selection is paramount, and it’s not enough for investors to have a tracker.”

Similarly, technology-driven innovation can help promote cross-pollination between industries and connect technology with other large and growing areas of investor interest.

Wealth Manager Green Wealth Planning Director Makara Green points out the technology, infrastructure, and energy dubtails in our efforts to green the economy. “We will see more tech companies integrate with a cleaner life,” she predicted. “You are going to see [the sector] Fuse with the Green Stamp economy. “

The place where all this capital formation (and destruction) occurs is also important. For UK investors, the international name advantage in listed technology often means breaking out of the domestic market and becoming familiar with the FTSE 100, which is probably an unusual kind of company. Dividends may be prioritized over innovation in these companies. Asked for thoughts on why the United States is a successful incubator for tech companies, the panel identified some trends.

“We are often asked why so many companies are headquartered in the United States regarding our funds,” admitted Seidenberg. “I think Silicon Valley had access to three really important things: great intellectual horsepower from the university, access to capital, and the talent of business owners who were able to build these businesses. increase.”

These businesses have a habit of trading in what looks like a bubbling multiple, as some market commentators often emphasize. Do investors need to worry more, especially if interest rates rise?

“We feel a lot of happiness about rising interest rates, but we need to remember that we are really off the low base,” Swalup said. “If the interest rate is 4% or 5%, S & P is allowed to trade at 20 times the price-earnings ratio. But now we are 1.5% in the US 10 years, even if the interest rate has risen. Even so, from such a low base, it’s still less than half of what it was before. We need to embrace a new paradigm of relatively low interest rates. “

A decade-long rise in tech stocks is often seen as a sign that the market is liquid and lacks better options in a low interest rate environment. However, according to Swarup, it may also reflect a desire for greater risk outside Europe.

“I think risk acceptance is much higher in the United States. People are much more supportive of ideas, concepts and business models than in Europe and are ready to reward them with better valuations and funding. When it works, it snowballs into something very powerful. ”

One thing is clear: the bad memories of the dot-com crash have been replaced by bullish about continued outperformance by tech companies over the current decade. “It’s at the forefront of many people’s minds, and that’s just because technology is such a fast-paced growth industry,” Green said. “We will not see that change in the future.”

The big reason for these lasting hopes is always important to investors. For Swarup, “the companies that dominate the technology index are making far more profits and much more cash than ever before.”

Technology companies’ assets are often categorized as intangibles, but profits are real and growing.

You can look back at the details of the panel’s ideas on technology and the selection of sectors and stocks here until the end of December: https: //events.bizzabo.com/368678/agenda/session/671336

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/partner-content/2021/12/20/the-big-tech-trajectory-for-investors-us-vs-the-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos