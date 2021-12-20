2021 Gadget Highlights: From Folding Phones to Noise Canceling Earphones





Singapore-From foldable cell phones to laptops with desktop-grade graphics cards, The Straits Times put together some of the 2021 gadgets that have buzzed and spoken to people.

Smartphone Samsung foldable phone

For better or for worse, phones with flexible screens that open like books and become devices with larger displays are still a hot topic.

Among the latest bendable phones released this year, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arguably the hottest due to the big lead of Korean tech giants in this area. increase.

Samsung claimed in October that it sold more clamshell phones than it did two years ago in the first month of its latest release in the United States.

Many tech experts have also emphasized improvements to new phones. For example, unlike previous editions, both are water resistant. The protective layer that covers the bendable screen of the phone is better at preventing scratches than previous versions.

Still, reviewers warned that flexible screens are still made of a very thin glass layer and are more vulnerable to damage than traditional glass screens.

Another problem with the Fold3 is that it’s still very expensive, even though it’s about $ 500 cheaper than last year’s Fold2. The Fold3 starts at $ 1,798 and starts at $ 2,398 compared to this year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has a technologically superior camera system.

iPhone 13 Pro

Judging by the latest iPhone release, Apple seems to have kept some criticisms of the Pro handset since last year.

Critics weren’t impressed that the iPhone 12 Pro wasn’t enough to differentiate it from the iPhone 12.

However, many have found this year’s iPhone 13 Pro to generally perform better than the iPhone 13 and have a higher refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Pro stands out for its photography capabilities, especially the ability to extract details even in the dark of a photo.

But professionals are a little inadequate when it comes to headline features, the new cinematic mode of video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/tech/tech-news/2021-gadget-highlights-from-foldable-phones-to-noise-cancelling-earphones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos