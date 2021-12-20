Here are some possible fixes for Google Pixel 6 mobile network issues:





It’s time to put an end to network connectivity issues

Since the launch of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, a small percentage of users have reported poor network connectivity and slow mobile data. The December security patch fixed some other bugs found on these phones and was expected to fix the issue. But the opposite happened, the update exacerbated the problem, and European Pixel users faced serious network connectivity issues. Google admitted as well. Currently, no official fix has been reached yet, but frustrated Pixel 6 owners seem to have found a workaround to put an end to mobile connectivity issues.

As discovered by Redditor u / vachezoub, installing the latest beta version of the Google Carrier Services app on the Play Store seems to fix the problem. Initially, he replaced the SIM card in the hope that the problem would be resolved, but that didn’t help. After all, installing the latest Google Carrier Services beta update worked and fixed the issue completely. Some other Pixel 6 users have told Reddit threads that the fix seems to be working and they aren’t facing the problem of poor network connectivity or slow mobile data. They also report improvements in signal strength after installing the beta version.

Many Pixel 6 users who have never faced mobile network connectivity issues have commented that they are already using the beta channel of their carrier services app. This can explain why you were spared from network problems. If you have a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you can install the latest Google Carrier service beta by joining the Play Store Beta program or by getting the APK from the APK Mirror and sideloading it.

If you’re not happy with your mobile network connection on your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you should try this solution until Google publishes a fix. Tests have shown that the Exynos modem in the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro isn’t enough to provide the same 5G speed as the Snapdragon modem on the Samsung Galaxy S21, but it doesn’t have a hard time latching into a network connection.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is the 2021 Leaders Choice Phone of the Year

Defeat Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Fold3, Pixel 6

About the author Rajesh Pandy (107 articles published)

Rajesh Pandey began to pursue the tech field just as Android devices became mainstream. He keeps a close eye on the latest developments in the smartphone world and what tech giants are doing. He loves playing with the latest gadgets to see what he can do.

Other works by Rajesh Pandy

