The Reliance Foundation offers scholarships for innovation – ThePrint

Mumbai [India], December 20 (ANI): Reliance Foundation scholarships on Monday for 100 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a bachelor’s degree program in artificial intelligence, computer science, mathematics, computing, electrical and / or electronics. Announced that it will provide financial support in the form of money.

Through Reliance Foundation scholarships, up to 60 undergraduate students will receive up to 4 larks each, and up to 40 graduate students will receive up to 6 larks each during their degree.

“In addition, students will have the valuable opportunity to interact with leading global professionals and apply for mentoring, internships, volunteering, a strong alumni network, and more,” the Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

In 2021, 76 first-year undergraduate and graduate students were awarded the first Reliance Foundation scholarships in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science. The Reliance Foundation Scholars are full-time enrolled in 21 selected qualified degrees from the country’s top science and engineering laboratories representing 14 states across India. This cohort of first scholars has already participated in professional strengthening sessions with industry experts.

“Reliance Foundation Scholarships identifies and selects the best students in India through a rigorous and competitive selection process, including online applications and interviews with a panel of leading Indian and international experts. Scholarships are awarded on a merit basis and encourage applicants from all socio-economic backgrounds to apply, “said the statement. (ANI)

